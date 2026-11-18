Milton Friedman Institute / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Istituto Milton Friedman: Since 2022, Russia's largest private companies have been passing to new owners at discounts of up to 90%

18.11.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

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ROME, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Istituto Milton Friedman has published a study titled "The Lost Billionaires." The authors reviewed all 106 entrepreneurs who have appeared in the Russian Forbes rankings and found that between February 2022 and October 2026, the main businesses of 15 of them passed to new owners. The former owners lost about $13 billion, while the new ones acquired the assets far below market value. Six companies were seized by the state by court order without compensation: Rusagro, Domodedovo Airport, KDV Group, Yuzhuralzoloto, Metafrax and the Amber Talvis distillery. Some have already been resold, again at a discount: Domodedovo went to a Sheremetyevo Airport subsidiary for half of its starting price, and Yuzhuralzoloto to BTS-Most Holding for 57%. These two deals alone brought the budget RUB 159.3 billion, more than all privatization proceeds in 2024. The other nine companies changed hands through deals whose terms were mostly dictated by someone other than the seller. The stakes of EU-sanctioned Alfa-Bank shareholders went to their partner for roughly half of their value. Yandex's Russian business was bought by a management-led consortium at a discount of at least 50% required by a government commission. Interros acquired 35% of TCS Group for only 12–14% of the market price. The group also includes deals with no public signs of pressure: Lukoil's buyback of a co-founder's stake, the sale of control in the Rossium group (Credit Bank of Moscow), and a deal in which the owner of the developer FSK Group sold his stakes to a closed-end mutual fund. The authors stress that Russia cannot be compared with Venezuela or Turkey, where the state took over more than a thousand companies. Russia is not nationalizing entire industries: each seizure rests on a separate lawsuit with its own legal grounds, such as corruption, tax evasion or moving a strategic enterprise's profits abroad. What is alarming is the trend itself. In 2022 the Prosecutor General's Office filed 17 asset seizure lawsuits; in 2025 there were about 70, and some cases were decided within days. Business has been squeezed from two sides: EU sanctions forced owners to sell their Russian assets, while Russian rules dictated the terms. Selling did not guarantee sanctions relief either: the Alfa-Bank shareholders sold in 2024, yet one was delisted only in September 2026, and the other remains under sanctions. Measured against the whole Forbes list, the losses are small, about 2% of Russian billionaires' combined wealth at its 2021 peak. But, as the authors note, the signal to other owners matters more. Factories, banks and airports keep operating under new owners, while the country loses something less visible but more valuable: a class of independent large owners, and with it the market's ability to value businesses fairly. Full text of the study:



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