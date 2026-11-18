MENAFN - IANS) Antalya, Nov 18 (IANS) India's Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday called for the second Global Stocktake (GST-2) under the Paris Agreement to be an open, transparent and inclusive process, grounded in the best available science and equity, and delivering balanced outcomes across all aspects of climate action.

Addressing the high-level event on the Second Global Stocktake at UNFCCC COP31 in Antalya, the minister said the GST must take a comprehensive 360-degree view of the Paris Agreement and its implementation, taking stock of both achievements and existing gaps.

He emphasised that the process must be guided by the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), with developed countries taking the lead in light of national circumstances.

Yadav highlighted that the second GST provides an opportunity to assess progress across key areas, including updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), biennial transparency reports, international cooperation under Article 6, the Global Goal on Adaptation and the Just Transition Mechanism.

He also stressed the importance of recognising scientific assessments and reports, particularly those emerging from developing countries, alongside IPCC reports.

The minister emphasised that the GST-2 must examine why, despite progress in climate action, the world remains at risk of crossing the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold in the coming years.

He called for solution-oriented outcomes that guide parties in updating their NDCs and address gaps in the means of implementation, particularly climate finance and technology transfer.

He underlined that actual delivery in these areas has fallen far below the obligations and responsibilities of developed countries.

Concluding his address, Yadav expressed India's expectation that the Second Global Stocktake would be conducted successfully and provide a balanced assessment of global climate action and implementation.

The Global Stocktake is a comprehensive five-year periodic assessment under Article 14 of the Paris Agreement used to evaluate collective global progress toward limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and meeting climate goals.

The first Global Stocktake concluded at COP28 in Dubai in December 2023 with the UAE consensus. The second Global Stocktake officially commenced and is a major focal point at COP31 in Antalya, where nations are pushing for transparent, equitable reviews covering mitigation, adaptation, and climate finance gaps.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)