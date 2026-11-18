MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 18 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spent Wednesday night at Bhindol village in Dahod district as part of his 72-hour visit to the tribal region, sharing dinner with a tribal Tadvi family and holding a traditional 'khatla baithak' with villagers to hear their concerns.

Patel had dinner at the family's home, sitting on the floor alongside its members. Traditional tribal food was served on plates made from khakhra leaves, locally known as 'padiya' or 'patrala'.

During his stay, he also interacted with women and senior citizens to understand their daily lives and the issues faced by residents.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister participated in a traditional 'khatla baithak', an informal community meeting in which villagers gathered to share their concerns.

He listened to the residents and interacted with them on matters relating to their lives in the predominantly tribal region. He also spent time listening to devotional songs and bhajans performed by a local tribal bhajan mandali.

The overnight stay was part of Patel's three-day outreach programme in Dahod district, during which he is visiting tribal villages, meeting families, sharing meals at their homes and participating in community interactions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patel began his visit in Garbada by paying floral tributes to the statue of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

A large number of villagers gathered to welcome him, with traditional tribal dance performances marking his arrival.

He interacted with women, young people, elderly residents and children. Members of the traditional dance troupe also presented him with tribal attire, including a 'koti' (jacket) and 'bhoriya' (traditional headgear), along with a bow and arrow.

Patel joined the performers for photographs after they expressed a wish to be photographed with him.

During his journey from Garbada towards Gangardi village, the Chief Minister also visited the residence of Mukeshbhai Bariya, where he had tea and interacted with the family.

He subsequently had lunch at the home of a tribal family in Sarabali village, sitting on the floor and sharing a meal with its members.

He spoke to elderly family members and women about their circumstances and enquired about the children's education and the family's livelihood.

The 72-hour visit is centred on direct engagement with tribal communities, with Patel scheduled to stay overnight in villages, visit households and participate in traditional community meetings during his tour of the region.