MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Canada has reported 168,855 pending family immigration applications, with 42% waiting for space under annual admission targets.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, or IRCC, published the figures in an update dated Nov. 17, covering applications as of Sept. 30. The remaining 58% were being processed.

The implications are significant for Indian families. Canada admitted 29,165 Indian citizens through sponsored-family immigration in 2025, about 30% of admissions in that category, according to its latest annual report to Parliament.

Overall, family sponsorship admissions fell 9.3% to 96,170 people in 2025, from 105,990 the previous year. The category covers spouses, partners, dependent children, parents, grandparents and other eligible relatives.

The latest pending-application figures do not provide a nationality breakdown, so they do not establish how many Indian applicants are waiting.

Nor does the total mean every application is overdue. IRCC distinguishes applications being processed from those awaiting space under annual targets.

Applications and admission spaces are also different measures: a permanent residence application can include several people, while admission targets count individuals.

For spouses, partners and children intending to settle outside Quebec, IRCC reported processing applications in about 15 months during October 2025 through September 2026. That historical figure is not a guarantee for new applicants.

Quebec has separate immigration targets, and processing times differ.

IRCC said demand exceeding available annual spaces can push processing into future years. It finalised 79,705 family immigration applications between January and September.

Parents and grandparents face a separate restriction: the permanent residence sponsorship program remains paused for new applications.

“We'll keep processing existing applications,” IRCC says on its program page. It is not accepting new expressions of interest or inviting potential sponsors to apply until further notice.

In a July notice explaining the pause, the department said it planned to approve up to 15,000 people for permanent residence through the program in 2026. It said limiting new intake would help reduce processing times and make the system more predictable.

Eligible parents and grandparents can still seek a super visa to visit family in Canada. The visa permits stays of five years at a time and multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years.

It provides temporary visiting status, rather than permanent residence. Applicants must meet the program's requirements, and processing times vary by country.