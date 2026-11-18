EVM Commissioning Begins for Agartala Municipal Corporation Elections

The commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) began at Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday ahead of the civic body elections scheduled for November 27. The process will be conducted over three days, from November 18 to 20, in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Maniklal Das said that Agartala Municipal Corporation has 51 constituencies, which have been divided among three Returning Officers for the commissioning process. The first Returning Officer has been assigned constituencies 1 to 17, the second constituencies 18 to 34, and the third constituencies 35 to 51. Das said that the commissioning was being conducted in the presence of contesting candidates and representatives of various political parties to ensure transparency.

“The schedule for commissioning has been set for 18th, 19th and 20th November 2026. As per guidelines, we have started the EVM commissioning here in Agartala Municipal Corporation. 51 constituencies are starting from 1 to 51, and we have divided it. It is divided into three returning officers: 1 to 17 constituency numbers, one returning officer. Second, 18 to 34, another returning officer, and third, another returning officer, 35 to 51,” Das told ANI.

He said that the commissioning process was being carried out in the presence of candidates and political party representatives, with security arrangements in place at the venue.“In these three constituencies, we have started the EVM commissioning in the presence of the contesting candidates and representatives of political parties. Here, police personnel are also present. And before entering the room, frisking has been done, and no mobile phone is allowed within the commissioning room,” he said.

Das said that the entire exercise was being conducted in compliance with the State Election Commission's guidelines to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.“And strictly by maintaining the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, we are doing this commissioning of EVMs to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections,” he added.