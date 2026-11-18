CDS General Subramani Defines Atmanirbharta as Imperative for Defense

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday said India's security "cannot be outsourced to outsiders" and described self-reliance as an imperative and not a slogan.

Addressing the FICCI AGM and Annual Convention on 'Bharat 2047', General Subramani described the idea of 'Atmanirbharta' as "the freedom to decide, the capability to act and the capacity to endure." He said this would only happen with a strong industrial system working closely with the military.

He also asked industry to move from a buyer-seller relationship with the armed forces to one of "co-creation, technological partnership and strategic preparedness."

"The security of India cannot be outsourced to outsiders. Our foundations of security cannot be perpetually dependent upon others. We need to get our act together. Atmanirbharta is not a slogan. Atmanirbharta is an imperative. As I spoke earlier, Atmanirbharta is the freedom to decide, the capability to act and the capacity to endure," he said.

The CDS highlighted the impact of industrialist Walchand Hirachand, who set up Hindustan Aircraft in Bangalore and began building a shipyard in Visakhapatnam in 1940. "In 1940, when India neither had the capability to build aircraft nor the capability to build ships, he took two extraordinary bets. He established Hindustan Aircraft in Bangalore and began building a shipyard in Visakhapatnam. These initiatives eventually became two important pillars of our defence industrial ecosystem," he said.

He said national capability cannot be dependent on favourable circumstances, emphasing that capability should be built in advance. "National capability cannot always wait for favourable circumstances. You have to build capability in anticipation and not wait only for orders or demand to build it. FICCI's history is intertwined with India's industrial and defence journey. Its founding generation understood something fundamental: that economic strength and national security are not separate; they are mutually reinforcing. This relationship should evolve. Evolve from one solely based on a buyer-seller relationship between procurement and production to one of co-creation, technological partnership and strategic preparedness," he said.

The CDS General emphasised that a nation's security holds significant weight in the development of the country, and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' is related to security. "When we speak about Viksit Bharat and attend conferences and seminars, we often hear discussions about economic growth, industrial capacity, technology and global competitiveness. But none of this is possible if we are not secure. Security is closely interlinked with Viksit Bharat... Trade requires connectivity. Industry requires security and stability. Energy security requires assured access. Physical growth requires sovereign and resilient networks. And economic prosperity requires the confidence that the investment will be safe and growth will be safe. So, security and stability grow together. Security is not an expenditure to be followed by development," he said.

The CDS argued that the nature of war remains constant while its character changes with technology. He called for a shift from platform-centric to system-centric forces, and for "decision superiority" in the age of AI. "You would have heard that the character of war is changing, technologies are changing, so everything is changing. What I want to question, or what I want to propose, is that the nature of war will remain the same. And the nature of war is essentially a violent clash between two nations to ensure that your political objectives are achieved. War is not waged merely for the sake of waging war; it is waged to achieve some political objective. But the character of war depends upon technology. Since technology is changing, the way in which we will ensure and achieve our political objectives will change. We have to change from being platform-centric to system-centric," he said.

He said that advantage is not only about technological superiority, but about decision superiority, highlighting the OODA loop, which refers to 'Observe, Orient, Decide and Act'. "It is always a major factor in warfare. But with the advent of technology and AI, this has become much more important... It is not only about the sensors, about the data, about the networks, but it is the ability to process that data fast, make sense of it, understand it, and relay it back to the shooter that will give an advantage to the site. This is where artificial intelligence comes in. The first day of the US-Iran war, the US struck 1,000 targets. Could it have done it manually?... If you had done it manually, you would have taken years to do it," he said.