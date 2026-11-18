Global Investors Back MEIL Group With 700 Million USD Investment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Group has raised approximately $700 million through an innovative financing structure involving structured equity and the proposed monetisation of its road assets, according to sources familiar with the development. According to a press release, three of the world's leading global investment firms, DK, HH and Värde Partners, have participated in the transaction, demonstrating their confidence in the group's vision, diversified business interests and long-term growth prospects.

According to sources, investors have recognised MEIL Group as a strong platform to participate in India's next decade of infrastructure expansion and economic growth. Their decision to partner with the group reflects confidence in its ambitious vision, diversified presence across key sectors and one of the strongest project execution capabilities in the industry. The confidence of global investors is also reflected in the valuations assigned to the businesses. MEIL has been valued at approximately ₹1 lakh crore, while EPTL, the group's energy transition business, has been valued at around Rs 14,000 crore at this stage. These valuations underline the scale of the group's operations and the significant potential of its businesses.

“Global investors see MEIL Group as an opportunity to participate in India's long-term infrastructure and growth story. Their participation reflects confidence in the group's vision, diversified business portfolio and proven execution capabilities. It is a strong endorsement of the group's growth journey and future ambitions,” a source familiar with the development said. The transaction marks a significant milestone in MEIL's journey and reinforces international investors' confidence in India's growth story under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past three decades, MEIL has grown into one of India's prominent infrastructure and engineering groups, with projects across more than 20 countries. Its diversified portfolio spans irrigation, transportation, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, clean mobility and advanced infrastructure. The group's portfolio includes several landmark national infrastructure projects, including the Zojila Tunnel, Mumbai Coastal Road, Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel, Polavaram Project, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. Its road projects extend across approximately 1,975 kilometres. In the energy sector, MEIL's capabilities span hydrocarbons, power generation, renewable energy and energy storage. The group is developing pumped storage projects with a combined capacity exceeding 9,110 MW and implementing approximately 3,000 MW of solar power projects. Its entry into India's nuclear energy programme through the construction of two 700 MWe reactors at Kaiga further strengthens its presence in strategic infrastructure. The group's international operations include major packages in Mongolia's first greenfield oil refinery, while its domestic portfolio covers critical energy infrastructure and refinery projects. Beyond conventional infrastructure, the group is expanding its presence in emerging sectors through its businesses and subsidiaries. Olectra and EveyTrans are advancing electric mobility, while Drillmec and ICOMM strengthen its global capabilities in drilling technology, manufacturing, telecommunications and strategic infrastructure. Megha Gas continues to expand its city gas distribution network across multiple states. The group's initiatives in healthcare, skill development and community development further reflect its commitment to nation-building. The $700 million transaction represents a major milestone in MEIL Group's growth journey, highlighting the confidence of leading global investors in its vision, capabilities and future potential. It also reinforces the group's ambition to play a defining role in India's infrastructure and economic transformation, the press release stated. (ANI)