

The firm said SpaceX could build its own network, acquire an existing telecom operator, or become a mobile virtual network operator.

SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen outlined plans for a wireless network that is less dependent on traditional cell towers. JPMorgan had earlier said SpaceX would likely need to build a ground-based network using large cell towers to compete with established U.S. telecom operators.

SpaceX (SPCX) will likely need a large number of cell towers if it develops its own mobile network, Citi said, even as the company plans to rely more heavily on Starlink satellites to provide wireless connectivity.

The brokerage maintained a $280 price target on SPCX stock, implying a 92% upside from current levels. SPCX shares were up 2% at the time of writing.

Citi Sees SpaceX Building Its Own Mobile Network

Citi highlighted comments made by SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen at the TomorrowX Summit, where he outlined plans for a wireless network that is less dependent on traditional cell towers.

According to Citi, SpaceX believes it can use Starlink satellites to carry network traffic through space rather than relying as heavily on traditional fiber connections, allowing it to build a more efficient network with smaller cell sites.

However, Citi believes SpaceX would still need a“substantial number of macro cell sites,” particularly in urban and suburban areas, to provide reliable coverage inside buildings and sufficient network capacity.

The firm said SpaceX could build its own network, acquire an existing telecom operator, or become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) by using another company's infrastructure. Citi sees building its own network as the most likely option.

SpaceX Expands Wireless Ambitions With Grain Deal

Last month, SpaceX agreed to acquire Grain Management's nationwide portfolio of 800 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, covering up to 14 MHz of paired spectrum. The deal is likely to strengthen Starlink Mobile's coverage, particularly indoors and in areas with weaker cellular signals.

JPMorgan previously said SpaceX would likely need to build a ground-based network using large cell towers to compete with established U.S. telecom operators.

Retail Remains 'Bullish'

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

The stock is up 7% over its IPO price of $135.

Also read: ZIM Stock Surges After Upbeat Q3 Report, Improved FY2026 Guidance – ZIM Integrated Reaffirms Hapag-Lloyd Acquisition Closing Timeline

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