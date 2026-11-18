MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors Dufrane's innovative leadership and contributions to the HR profession

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, announced today that its CEO, Dr. Amy Dufrane, has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Female Innovator of the Year category in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. This year's competition attracted more than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals across 56 nations and territories.

The recognition celebrates Dufrane's innovative leadership and commitment to advancing the HR profession. Under her leadership, HRCI has expanded beyond its traditional certification model, introducing new learning opportunities, AI-powered solutions, research initiatives, and professional communities that support HR professionals worldwide. These efforts reflect her vision for modernizing how HRCI serves the profession while strengthening its longstanding commitment to professional excellence and globally recognized standards.

“Under Amy's leadership, HRCI has embraced new opportunities to support HR professionals and expand our impact around the world,” said Kathy Claytor, HRCI board chair.“She brings a forward-looking perspective while remaining focused on the evolving needs of the profession. This award is a well-deserved recognition of her contributions to HRCI and the broader HR community.”

The Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand Stevie Award placements were announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 16. Winners were determined based on the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, serving across eight judging committees.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said,“As we celebrate the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, we are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of women and women-led organizations around the world. This year's winners exemplify the leadership, innovation, and dedication that continue to drive progress across industries. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand Stevie Award winners on their well-deserved recognition and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the complete list of winners are available at Women.StevieAwards.com.

About HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves. For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work. Learn more at hrci.org.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

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