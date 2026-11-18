MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "PFAS Testing Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global PFAS testing market was valued at USD 780.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 890.0 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 2.26 billion by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 9.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being supported by stricter drinking water standards, contaminated site investigations, product restrictions, litigation, and increasing demand for defensible analytical results.

The report evaluates PFAS testing services, instruments, consumables, reference standards, and software. Technologies covered include targeted LC-MS/MS, high-resolution mass spectrometry, total organic fluorine analysis using AOF, EOF, or TOF, the total oxidizable precursor assay, GC-MS, and rapid screening tools. The analysis spans drinking water, groundwater, wastewater, landfill leachate, soil, sediment, biosolids, food, consumer products, packaging, biological samples, and air emissions.

Regulation Accelerates PFAS Testing Demand

Regulatory requirements remain the primary catalyst for market expansion. In the U.S., the EPA's April 2024 drinking water rule established limits of 4.0 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS and required initial monitoring by 2027. EPA proposals published in May 2026 would remove separate limits for PFHxS, PFNA, and HFPO-DA, eliminate the mixture hazard index, and extend qualifying compliance deadlines to April 2031. However, the PFOA and PFOS limits and existing monitoring and reporting schedules remain in place.

Europe has also introduced substantial compliance obligations. Since January 2026, the recast Drinking Water Directive has limited the sum of 20 PFAS to 0.1 micrograms per liter and total PFAS to 0.5 micrograms per liter. These requirements are bringing routine PFAS monitoring to every EU member state. Additional product restrictions under consideration by the European Chemicals Agency could affect approximately 10,000 PFAS and significantly increase class-based screening demand.

Other major demand drivers include the U.S. designation of PFOA and PFOS as CERCLA hazardous substances, investigations at military bases and airports, and product bans in Minnesota, France, and Denmark. Large settlements involving 3M, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva have also generated testing requirements for public water systems seeking participation.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Market growth is constrained by regulatory uncertainty, legal challenges, laboratory capacity limitations, and the cost of ultra-trace analysis. PFAS testing requires advanced instruments, isotope-labeled internal standards, dedicated clean areas, rigorous contamination controls, and experienced analysts. PFAS in tubing, seals, clothing, and packaging can compromise samples, resulting in false positives, resampling, and delayed reporting.

Validated methods and certified standards remain available for only a limited portion of the PFAS family. Laboratories must also manage inconsistent regulatory PFAS groupings, method comparability issues, rural shipping requirements, and limited utility budgets.

High-growth opportunities include total organic fluorine screening, non-targeted high-resolution analysis, automated and online solid-phase extraction, and consumer product testing. Manufacturers and retailers increasingly require laboratory evidence to support PFAS-free claims and comply with restrictions affecting textiles, food contact materials, cosmetics, personal care products, and packaging.

Segment Outlook



Offering: Testing services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 because utilities, consultants, regulators, and manufacturers frequently rely on accredited commercial laboratories. Consumables & reference standards are projected to record the highest CAGR as sample volumes and demand for isotope-labeled standards, extraction cartridges, PFAS-free accessories, and analytical columns increase.

Technology: Targeted LC-MS/MS is expected to lead the market due to its use in EPA Methods 533, 537.1, and 1633. Total organic fluorine testing is forecast to grow fastest, supported by class-based regulations, the EU total PFAS parameter, and EPA Method 1621. High-resolution mass spectrometry is expanding in source tracing, litigation support, and replacement compound identification.

Sample matrix: Drinking water is expected to represent the largest segment in 2026. Consumer products & packaging are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, while wastewater, leachate, and biosolids testing will benefit from expanding monitoring and discharge requirements. End user: Water utilities are expected to remain the largest end-user group. Consumer goods companies & retailers are forecast to grow fastest as supply chain verification and product compliance requirements expand.

Regional PFAS Testing Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. Demand is supported by the U.S. drinking water rule, the 2027 monitoring deadline, CERCLA designations, EPA Method 1633, state product laws, and settlement-related testing. Canada's combined objective for 25 PFAS further supports class-based analytical demand.

Europe is projected to post the highest CAGR through 2036 as drinking water limits and product restrictions take effect concurrently. France and Denmark are implementing national bans, while Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Belgium have broadened monitoring following contamination cases.

Asia-Pacific is also positioned for strong growth. Japan's combined PFOS and PFOA standard becomes legally binding in April 2026, China includes PFOS and PFOA in its new pollutants action plan, and Australia has updated its drinking water guidelines. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are developing monitoring programs from smaller bases, supported by export compliance and Stockholm Convention obligations.

Competitive Landscape

The PFAS testing market includes multinational testing groups, environmental laboratory networks, specialist laboratories, analytical instrument manufacturers, and suppliers of consumables and certified standards. Competition centers on accreditation, detection limits, turnaround time, capacity, contamination control, method coverage, data defensibility, and pricing.

Leading participants are expanding dedicated laboratory capacity, automating sample preparation, introducing total organic fluorine and non-targeted workflows, and broadening reference standard portfolios. Companies profiled include Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Montrose Environmental Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, Merieux NutriSciences, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, SCIEX, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Metrohm AG, Restek Corporation, Wellington Laboratories Inc., and Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

The report provides global PFAS testing market forecasts through 2036, regulatory analysis across major regions, segment growth assessments, competitive benchmarking, and evaluation of emerging analytical methods. It supports capacity planning, product development, acquisitions, investment analysis, and market entry decisions for laboratories, technology suppliers, manufacturers, utilities, and investors.

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