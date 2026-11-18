MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through targeted therapies, novel drug delivery, strategic research partnerships, and retail pharmacy expansion, guided by actionable regional and segment insights.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global angina pectoris drugs market was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 13.4 billion in 2026 to USD 17.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advances in personalized cardiovascular medicine, and the development of novel drug delivery systems.

North America dominated the global angina pectoris drugs market in 2025, accounting for 40.0% of total revenue. The region's leadership is supported by established healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced cardiology treatments, significant pharmaceutical research activity, and the adoption of innovative therapies. Continued clinical development and regulatory approvals are expected to reinforce regional demand throughout the forecast period.

Increasing cases of coronary heart disease and other cardiac disorders are creating sustained demand for effective angina treatments worldwide. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in clinical trials and research programs designed to improve treatment efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes. Advances in transdermal patches, sustained-release formulations, and other drug delivery technologies are also improving medication administration and patient compliance.

The expanding geriatric population represents another important market driver, as older adults have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related complications. This demographic trend is encouraging the development of targeted therapies that address age-specific treatment requirements. Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and research institutions are further accelerating drug discovery, formulation development, and commercialization.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from continued innovation in cardiology, a growing number of drug approvals from regulatory agencies such as the FDA, and the expansion of retail and online pharmacy networks. Retail pharmacies remain an important purchasing channel for angina medications, while online pharmacies are gaining relevance as healthcare access and digital commerce continue to evolve.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends and opportunities across major market segments from 2021 to 2033. The angina pectoris drugs market is analyzed by type, drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Stable Angina

Unstable Angina

Microvascular Angina Prinzmetal Angina

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Beta Blockers

Calcium Antagonists

Nitrates

Anticoagulants

Anti-Platelets Other Drug Classes

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major segments, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting strategic planning and investment decisions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Analysis of growth opportunities, emerging trends, and future market drivers

Segment-level and regional forecasts for market evaluation

Insights into product innovation, drug development, and evolving distribution channels Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening competitive strategies

The report offers market intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate the future of the angina pectoris drugs market. Its analysis of treatment innovation, demographic trends, regulatory activity, competitive positioning, and regional performance supports informed decision-making in a market expected to maintain steady growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2026 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Stable Angina

4.3.1. Stable Angina Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Unstable Angina

4.4.1. Unstable Angina Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Microvascular Angina

4.5.1. Microvascular Angina Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Prinzmetal Angina

4.6.1. Prinzmetal Angina Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis, 2026 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Beta Blockers

5.3.1. Beta Blockers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Calcium Antagonists

5.4.1. Calcium Antagonists Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Nitrates

5.5.1. Nitrates Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Anticoagulants

5.6.1. Anticoagulants Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Anti-Platelets

5.7.1. Anti-Platelets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Drug Classes

5.8.1. Other Drug Classes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2026 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospital Pharmacy

6.3.1. Hospital Pharmacy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Retail Pharmacy

6.4.1. Retail Pharmacy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Online Pharmacy

6.5.1. Online Pharmacy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Share, Region, 2026 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.2.1. U.S. Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.3.1. Canada Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.4. Mexico

7.2.4.1. Mexico Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. UK Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Germany Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. France Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.5.1. Italy Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.6.1. Spain Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.7.1. Denmark Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.8.1. Sweden Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.9. Norway

7.3.9.1. Norway Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.2.1. Japan Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. China Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. India Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.5.1. Australia Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.6. South Korea

7.4.6.1. South Korea Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.7. Thailand

7.4.7.1. Thailand Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.2.1. Brazil Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Argentina

7.5.3.1. Argentina Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.2.1. South Africa Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. UAE Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. Kuwait

7.6.5.1. Kuwait Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Pfizer Inc.

8.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.1.2. Financial Performance

8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Bayer AG

8.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2.2. Financial Performance

8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3. AstraZeneca

8.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.3.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4. Gilead Sciences

8.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5. Novartis AG

8.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.5.2. Financial Performance

8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

8.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.6.2. Financial Performance

8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7. Merck & Co., Inc.

8.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.7.2. Financial Performance

8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8. Amgen Inc.

8.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.8.2. Financial Performance

8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9. Eli Lilly and Company

8.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.9.2. Financial Performance

8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

8.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.10.2. Financial Performance

8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.11. Sanofi S.A.

8.4.11.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.11.2. Financial Performance

8.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.11.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

8.4.12. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.4.12.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.12.2. Financial Performance

8.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.12.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

GSK plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Lilly USA, LLC

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

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