Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $2.1 Billion As High-Throughput Genomics Drives 13.2% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$777.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2100 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Type
1.2.3. Workflow
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. List of Primary Sources
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Case Studies Insights
3.4. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Swot Analysis
3.5. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Instruments Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Kits & Reagents
4.5.1. Kits & Reagents Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. DNA Library Preparation Kits
4.5.3. RNA Library Preparation Kits
4.5.4. Exome/Targeted Capture Library Preparation Kits
4.5.5. Others
Chapter 5. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Type Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Type Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Targeted Genome Sequencing
5.4.1. Targeted Genome Sequencing Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Whole Genome Sequencing
5.5.1. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Whole Exome Sequencing
5.6.1. Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Other Sequencing Types
5.7.1. Other Sequencing Types Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Workflow Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Workflow Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Nucleic Acid Extraction
6.4.1. Nucleic Acid Extraction Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Fragmentation
6.5.1. Fragmentation Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Adapter Ligation
6.6.1. Adapter Ligation Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Purification & Quantification
6.7.1. Purification & Quantification Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Drug & Biomarker Discovery
7.4.1. Drug & Biomarker Discovery Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Disease Diagnostics
7.5.1. Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Cancer Diagnostics
7.5.3. Reproductive Health Diagnostics
7.5.4. Infectious Disease Diagnostics
7.5.5. Other Disease Diagnostic Applications
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
8.2. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market End Use Movement Analysis
8.3. Global Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Hospitals and Clinics
8.4.1. Hospitals and Clinics Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Academic and Research Institutions
8.5.1. Academic and Research Institutions Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.6.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Others Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Automated NGS Library Preparation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2033
9.2. Regional Market Dashboard
9.3. North America
9.3.1. U.S.
9.3.2. Canada
9.3.3. Mexico
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. UK
9.4.2. Germany
9.4.3. France
9.4.4. Italy
9.4.5. Spain
9.4.6. Norway
9.4.7. Sweden
9.4.8. Denmark
9.5. Asia-Pacific
9.5.1. Japan
9.5.2. China
9.5.3. India
9.5.4. Australia
9.5.5. South Korea
9.5.6. Thailand
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Brazil
9.6.2. Argentina
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. South Africa
9.7.2. Saudi Arabia
9.7.3. UAE
9.7.4. Kuwait
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Participant Categorization
10.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
10.3. Strategy Mapping
10.4. Participants Overview
10.4.1. Illumina, Inc.
10.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.4.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
10.4.4. QIAGEN N.V.
10.4.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
10.4.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
10.4.7. Revvity, Inc.
10.4.8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
10.4.9. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
10.4.10. Hamilton Company
List of Tables [146]
List of Figures [101]
Companies Featured
- Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. QIAGEN N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Revvity, Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Hamilton Company
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