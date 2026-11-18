Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated NGS Library Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type, Workflow, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated NGS library preparation market was valued at an estimated USD 777.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising genomic research activity, increased adoption of high-throughput sequencing, and growing demand for efficient, scalable, and reproducible laboratory workflows.

Automation Accelerates NGS Workflow Transformation

Automation is reshaping next-generation sequencing library preparation across clinical diagnostics, public health, pharmaceutical research, and academic laboratories. Automated liquid handlers, robotic systems, and modular platforms help reduce human error, improve workflow consistency, shorten turnaround times, and increase sample-processing capacity. These capabilities are particularly important for time-sensitive and resource-constrained environments that require dependable sequencing infrastructure.

Automated platforms can support complex processes such as nucleic acid extraction, enzymatic fragmentation, adapter ligation, magnetic bead purification, quantification, and quality control. By minimizing manual intervention across these multi-step protocols, laboratories can improve data quality and reproducibility while allowing skilled personnel to focus on analytical, interpretative, and strategic responsibilities.

The expansion of sequencing from research into clinical and epidemiological applications is further strengthening demand for automated NGS library preparation. Large-scale genomic programs, infectious disease surveillance, cancer diagnostics, reproductive health testing, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine require consistent processing of substantial sample volumes. Automation provides the scalability and precision needed to support these applications across population-level genomics and routine molecular diagnostics.

Robotics and Modular Platforms Support Market Growth

Advancements in laboratory robotics are enabling automated NGS library preparation systems to accommodate diverse sample types, sequencing methods, and throughput requirements. Modular and adaptable platforms help institutions align laboratory capabilities with evolving research priorities, changing clinical needs, and new sequencing protocols. This flexibility can also future-proof capital investments and improve long-term operational efficiency.

As sequencing demand increases, automation is becoming a strategic priority for laboratories seeking to manage cost, capacity, and turnaround time. Vendors are responding with integrated platforms, optimized kits and reagents, and workflow-specific solutions designed to simplify library preparation while maintaining accuracy and consistency.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

The report evaluates revenue growth and market trends across product, sequencing type, workflow, application, end use, and region from 2021 to 2033.



Product: Instruments; Kits & Reagents; DNA Library Preparation Kits; RNA Library Preparation Kits; Exome/Targeted Capture Library Preparation Kits; and Others.

Type: Targeted Genome Sequencing; Whole Genome Sequencing; Whole Exome Sequencing; and Other Sequencing Types.

Workflow: Nucleic Acid Extraction; Fragmentation; Adapter Ligation; and Purification & Quantification.

Application: Drug & Biomarker Discovery; Disease Diagnostics; Cancer Diagnostics; Reproductive Health Diagnostics; Infectious Disease Diagnostics; Other Disease Diagnostic Applications; and Others. End Use: Hospitals and Clinics; Academic and Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; and Others.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market estimates, revenue forecasts, segment analysis, regional assessments, competitive intelligence, and insights into product innovation. It examines the market presence of key participants and identifies trends influencing the future of automated NGS library preparation. The analysis can support strategic planning, investment evaluation, product development, competitive positioning, and the identification of emerging revenue opportunities across the global genomics sector.

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