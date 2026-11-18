MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Why enterprise leaders are moving VAT and eInvoicing onto one platform, and the role AI and automation plays to get them there

Kilkenny, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintua, in partnership with G2, today announced the release of The Future of Connected Compliance: What Enterprise Leaders Want From Their Next Platform, a new research report examining how multinational organisations are responding to the shift towards continuous, transaction-level tax compliance.







Fintua and G2 release new research

The research, conducted by G2 AI Custom Research for Fintua in October 2026, draws on 102 in-depth interviews with tax, finance, IT and operations leaders responsible for VAT compliance and eInvoicing at multinational organisations. It reveals that connected compliance is rapidly moving into reality, with 72% of organisations either actively consolidating VAT and eInvoicing onto a connected platform or already operating one across most or all markets.

But the findings also highlight a boiling point. While businesses want fewer systems and more connected compliance, they are increasingly unwilling to take provider claims at face value. Instead, they want evidence of regulatory expertise, ERP integration and automation working in their own environment before they commit.

The research reveals several significant shifts in how multinational organisations are approaching indirect tax compliance:

72% are moving towards connected compliance, with 46% actively consolidating and 27% already operating a connected platform across most or all markets.

77% say fragmented compliance has a material cost, creating manual effort, additional headcount or adviser costs, errors or audit risk.

69% say direct ERP integration with source-to-VAT-field mapping is essential for automation and compliance, while just 1% see it as a secondary requirement.

64% prioritise regulatory expertise in their most important markets over the breadth of a provider's country coverage.

49% build the investment case around economics and risk together, pairing total cost of ownership and implementation effort with compliance and operational risk.

36% say pilots, parallel runs and testing using their own transaction data are the proof they need before relying on a provider's automated tax logic.

The research also finds that reconciliation is emerging as a particularly important control as VAT reporting and eInvoicing become increasingly connected. 77% say reconciling VAT return data with eInvoice data is a growing priority, driven by both regulatory scrutiny and the operational challenges associated with fragmented data and manual processes.

“Tax and finance teams are being asked to manage more real-time reporting, more mandates and more data, often across an increasingly fragmented technology landscape. What this research shows is that the market is already responding. The conversation is moving from whether compliance should be connected to how organisations can get there with confidence.”

– Lisa Dowling, Chief Tax & Client Enablement Officer, Fintua

Proof is becoming the new benchmark for compliance technology

One of the clearest findings is that multinational buyers increasingly expect providers to demonstrate their capabilities using real-world scenarios rather than generic claims.

44% of respondents said they encountered integration, data-quality, master-data mapping or country-specific issues during their last compliance implementation or provider switch. As a result, 30% now say they would validate ERP integration, data quality and real scenarios through testing before choosing a provider

And when it comes to automation, organisations continue to draw a clear line between automation and accountability. While businesses are increasingly comfortable automating routine invoicing, validation, matching and reconciliation, human oversight remains important for final filings, payments, exceptions and regulatory judgement.

The research therefore points towards a model of controlled automation, where technology handles repeatable compliance processes while tax professionals retain visibility, governance and final accountability.

A market already in transition

The findings suggest that connected compliance is no longer just a future aspiration for multinational businesses. 71% describe their current technology estate as hybrid, combining central systems with local tools, advisers or government portals. Rather than replacing everything at once, businesses are typically consolidating country by country, often using parallel runs as they transition.

Larger multinational footprints appear even further along. Among respondents operating across 26 or more countries, 77% have consolidated onto a connected platform or are already there, while 60% say they want a parallel run using their own transaction data before trusting automation.

“The promise of connected compliance isn't simply that technology can make regulatory obligations easier to manage. Instead, it's that businesses can move from reacting to compliance risks to anticipating and preventing them. Importantly, however, automation doesn't transfer accountability. The companies that will benefit most are those that demand transparency, test the technology against their own operational realities, and build systems they can genuinely trust. Done right, compliance becomes a source of operational strength and competitive advantage.”

– Eunice Buhler, General Counsel at G2

About the report

The Future of Connected Compliance explores:



Why multinational organisations are consolidating VAT and eInvoicing

The operational cost of fragmented compliance

What triggers businesses to consolidate

How tax leaders are building the business case

Why regulatory expertise and ERP integration influence vendor selection

Where automation ends and human oversight begins What evidence buyers want before trusting tax automation

Download the report

About Fintua

Fintua is a global indirect tax technology company helping businesses simplify, automate and navigate complex indirect tax requirements. Drawing on decades of VAT expertise, we combine deep regulatory knowledge with intelligent technology to help organisations stay ahead in an increasingly complex compliance landscape. Our connected platform brings together VAT compliance, eInvoicing, global payments and VAT recovery in a single solution, transforming complex data into clear, compliance-ready outcomes.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source on B2B software, helping businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem - which includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp - serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company. As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies like Salesforce, IBM, SAP, Adobe, and Clay also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth. To learn more, visit .

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