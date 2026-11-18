MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on AI, big data, EHRs and wearables to advance early disease prediction, personalized care, value-based care and population health management.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 19.7 billion in 2026 to USD 49.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the leading position in 2025, accounting for 48.3% of global revenue.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing integration of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) across healthcare organizations. The expanding volume of patient information generated through electronic health records (EHRs), connected medical technologies, and wearable devices is creating significant demand for advanced predictive analytics solutions. These platforms support early disease prediction, personalized treatment strategies, resource optimization, clinical decision-making, and proactive patient management.

The transition toward value-based care and population health management is also accelerating adoption. Healthcare providers and payers are using predictive analytics to identify high-risk populations, evaluate clinical outcomes, improve patient engagement, and allocate resources more effectively. In addition, life science companies are applying predictive technologies to support research, improve operational planning, and strengthen data-driven decision-making.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines key healthcare predictive analytics market trends across application and end-use segments from 2021 to 2033.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Operations management: Demand forecasting, workforce planning and scheduling, inpatient scheduling, and outpatient scheduling.

Financial analytics: Revenue cycle management, fraud detection, and other financial applications.

Population health: Population risk management, patient engagement, population therapy management, and other population health applications. Clinical analytics: Quality benchmarking, patient care enhancement, and clinical outcome analysis and management.

Operations management applications help healthcare organizations align staffing, scheduling, and capacity with anticipated demand. Financial applications support revenue performance and fraud identification, while population health applications enable risk assessment and targeted care strategies. Clinical analytics applications are increasingly important for measuring care quality, improving outcomes, and supporting evidence-based treatment decisions.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Payers

Providers Life science industry

Healthcare providers are adopting predictive analytics to enhance patient care, improve scheduling, assess clinical performance, and manage operational resources. Payers use these solutions to evaluate member risk, detect potentially fraudulent activity, and support population health initiatives. The life science industry applies predictive models across research, development, commercialization, and strategic planning.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America is expected to remain a major healthcare predictive analytics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread EHR adoption, strong investment in AI, and growing demand for value-based care. Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant opportunities as healthcare systems expand digital capabilities, modernize patient data platforms, and prioritize analytics-driven care delivery. Developing markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to benefit from ongoing healthcare digitization and increased investment in connected health systems.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Access detailed assessments of major applications, end-use categories, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, strategic positioning, and market share of leading participants.

Market forecasts: Review segment and regional revenue projections to support investment planning and opportunity assessment.

Trend analysis: Identify the technologies, business models, and healthcare priorities influencing future demand.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to evaluate revenue opportunities and guide business decisions. Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and emerging capabilities within the healthcare predictive analytics industry.

The report enables healthcare organizations, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders to assess market potential, understand competitive dynamics, identify growth opportunities, and develop informed strategies for the evolving global healthcare predictive analytics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Application

1.1.2. End use

1.1.3. Regional scope

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline.

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database.

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Application outlook

2.2.2. End use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Big Data and AI in Healthcare

3.2.1.2. Growing Volume of Patient Data from EHRs & Wearables

3.2.1.3. Shift Toward Value-based Care And Population Health Management

3.2.1.4. Demand For Early Disease Prediction And Personalized Care

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Data Privacy and Theft Issues

3.2.2.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.3. Case Study Insights

3.4. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic landscape

3.4.2.3. Social landscape

3.4.2.4. Technological landscape

3.4.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Application Outlook

4.4. Operations Management

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Demand forecasting

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Workforce planning and scheduling

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Inpatient scheduling

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Outpatient scheduling

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Financial

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Fraud Detection

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Other financial applications

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Population Health

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Population Risk Management

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Patient Engagement

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Population therapy Management

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Other application

4.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Clinical

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Quality Benchmarking

4.7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7.3. Patient Care Enhancement

4.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7.4. Clinical Outcome Analysis and Management

4.7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Component Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Component Outlook

5.4. Payer

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Provider

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Life science industry

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Application, End Use

6.1. Regional Market Dashboard

6.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways

6.3. North America

6.3.1. North America Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. U.S.

6.3.2.1. Key country dynamic

6.3.2.2. Regulatory framework

6.3.2.3. Competitive insights

6.3.2.4. U.S. Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Canada

6.3.3.1. Key country dynamic

6.3.3.2. Regulatory framework

6.3.3.3. Competitive insights

6.3.3.4. Canada Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Mexico

6.3.4.1. Key country dynamic

6.3.4.2. Regulatory framework

6.3.4.3. Competitive insights

6.3.4.4. Mexico Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Europe Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Germany

6.4.2.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.2.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.2.3. Competitive insights

6.4.2.4. Germany Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. UK

6.4.3.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.3.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.3.3. Competitive insights

6.4.3.4. UK Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. France

6.4.4.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.4.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.4.3. Competitive insights

6.4.4.4. France Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Italy

6.4.5.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.5.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.5.3. Competitive insights

6.4.5.4. Italy Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Spain

6.4.6.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.6.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.6.3. Competitive insights

6.4.6.4. Spain Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Denmark

6.4.7.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.7.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.7.3. Competitive insights

6.4.7.4. Denmark Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.8. Sweden

6.4.8.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.8.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.8.3. Competitive insights

6.4.8.4. Sweden Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.9. Norway

6.4.9.1. Key country dynamic

6.4.9.2. Regulatory framework

6.4.9.3. Competitive insights

6.4.9.4. Norway Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. Asia Pacific Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.2.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.2.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.2.3. Competitive insights

6.5.2.4. Japan Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.3. China

6.5.3.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.3.3. Competitive insights

6.5.3.4. China Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4. India

6.5.4.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.4.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.4.3. Competitive insights

6.5.4.4. India Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5. South Korea

6.5.5.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.5.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.5.3. Competitive insights

6.5.5.4. South Korea Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Australia

6.5.6.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.6.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.6.3. Competitive insights

6.5.6.4. Australia Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.7. Thailand

6.5.7.1. Key country dynamic

6.5.7.2. Regulatory framework

6.5.7.3. Competitive insights

6.5.7.4. Thailand Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Latin America Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Brazil

6.6.2.1. Key country dynamic

6.6.2.2. Regulatory framework

6.6.2.3. Competitive insights

6.6.2.4. Brazil Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.3. Argentina

6.6.3.1. Key country dynamic

6.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

6.6.3.3. Competitive insights

6.6.3.4. Argentina Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. MEA

6.7.1. MEA Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.2. South Africa

6.7.2.1. Key country dynamic

6.7.2.2. Regulatory framework

6.7.2.3. Competitive insights

6.7.2.4. South Africa Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.3. Saudi Arabia

6.7.3.1. Key country dynamic

6.7.3.2. Regulatory framework

6.7.3.3. Competitive insights

6.7.3.4. Saudi Arabia Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.4. UAE

6.7.4.1. Key country dynamic

6.7.4.2. Regulatory framework

6.7.4.3. Competitive insights

6.7.4.4. UAE Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.5. Kuwait

6.7.5.1. Key country dynamic

6.7.5.2. Regulatory framework

6.7.5.3. Competitive insights

6.7.5.4. Kuwait Healthcare Predictive Analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2025

7.3. Company Evaluation Matrix

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health)

7.4.1.1. Overview

7.4.1.2. Financial performance

7.4.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.2. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

7.4.2.1. Overview

7.4.2.2. Financial performance

7.4.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.3. McKesson Corp.

7.4.3.1. Overview

7.4.3.2. Financial performance

7.4.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.4. SAS Institute, Inc.

7.4.4.1. Overview

7.4.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.5. Oracle Corporation

7.4.5.1. Overview

7.4.5.2. Financial performance

7.4.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.6. Veradigm

7.4.6.1. Overview

7.4.6.2. Financial performance

7.4.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.7. Optum, Inc.

7.4.7.1. Overview

7.4.7.2. Financial performance

7.4.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.8. MedeAnalytics, Inc.

7.4.8.1. Overview

7.4.8.2. Financial performance

7.4.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.9. Health Catalyst

7.4.9.1. Overview

7.4.9.2. Financial performance

7.4.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.10. IQVIA Inc.

7.4.10.1. Overview

7.4.10.2. Financial performance

7.4.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.11. Inovalon

7.4.11.1. Overview

7.4.11.2. Financial performance

7.4.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.12. ClosedLoop

7.4.12.1. Overview

7.4.12.2. Financial performance

7.4.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.13. Cotiviti

7.4.13.1. Overview

7.4.13.2. Financial performance

7.4.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.14. Arcadia

7.4.14.1. Overview

7.4.14.2. Financial performance

7.4.14.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.15. Innovaccer

7.4.15.1. Overview

7.4.15.2. Financial performance

7.4.15.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [62]

List of Figures [64]

Companies Featured



Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Veradigm

Optum, Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Health Catalyst

IQVIA Inc.

Inovalon

ClosedLoop

Cotiviti

Arcadia Innovaccer Inc.

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