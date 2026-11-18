Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise knowledge graph market was valued at an estimated USD 2.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 21.3% from 2026 to 2033, driven by rising demand for connected, context-rich enterprise data.

Organizations are increasingly deploying enterprise knowledge graph solutions to integrate structured and unstructured data distributed across multiple business systems. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI is strengthening demand for platforms that establish contextual relationships between data entities. These capabilities improve AI accuracy, reasoning, analytics, and enterprise decision-making.

Knowledge graphs are becoming an important component of modern enterprise data architectures as businesses seek to address fragmented information environments. Key applications include semantic search, enterprise knowledge management, recommendation systems, fraud detection, risk analytics, customer personalization, supply chain intelligence, and intelligent automation. Adoption is also supported by the need for stronger metadata management, data interoperability, real-time knowledge discovery, and operational efficiency.

Demand for 360-degree customer views and personalized digital services is encouraging companies to improve connectivity across customer, product, transaction, and behavioral data. BFSI organizations are using knowledge graphs to support fraud detection and risk analysis, while healthcare and life sciences companies are applying the technology to clinical research and data discovery. Retail and E-commerce businesses are leveraging connected data to enhance recommendation systems and customer experiences.

Data governance and regulatory compliance represent additional market growth drivers. Organizations managing sensitive and regulated information require greater transparency, traceability, and data quality. Enterprise knowledge graphs support these priorities by connecting information across systems, improving governance frameworks, and helping reduce compliance risks. Continued investment in digital transformation and data fabric architectures is expected to further accelerate integration across enterprise data ecosystems.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage includes offering, type, application, deployment mode, organization size, end use, and region.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Software Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Property graphs Triple stores (RDF)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Semantic Search & Enterprise Knowledge Management

Recommendation Systems

Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics

Customer 360 & Personalization

Supply Chain & Operational Intelligence Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Government Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed enterprise knowledge graph market analysis across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, technology trends, and demand drivers

Competitive landscape and market share insights covering key industry participants

Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue opportunities and guide business decisions Coverage of product innovation and emerging applications shaping the competitive environment

The report provides market intelligence for technology providers, investors, enterprise buyers, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the expanding enterprise knowledge graph market. Its analysis supports informed decisions related to product development, market entry, investment planning, competitive positioning, and long-term growth strategy.

Key Attributes:

