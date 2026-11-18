Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sensor, Type, Technology, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial sensors market was valued at an estimated USD 27.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 53.48 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the widespread adoption of industrial automation, Industry 4.0 technologies, predictive maintenance, and real-time process monitoring across manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors.

Integration with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ecosystems and cloud computing platforms is strengthening demand for connected industrial sensors. These systems support data-driven decision-making, improve equipment visibility, increase operational efficiency, and enable companies to optimize production processes. The growing use of sensors within connected industrial environments is also helping businesses reduce unplanned downtime and improve asset performance.

Advanced technologies, including MEMS and CMOS sensors, are gaining market traction due to their high precision, compact size, and low power consumption. Their performance supports increasingly complex applications in harsh industrial environments. At the same time, wireless connectivity and rapid data transmission technologies such as 5G are improving sensor data exchange for smart manufacturing and real-time analytics. Non-contact sensors, flow sensors, pressure sensors, and proximity sensors remain among the most widely adopted solutions for industrial automation and process control.

Edge AI is also transforming industrial sensor performance by enabling real-time, on-site data processing. Local analysis reduces latency and bandwidth requirements while helping industrial operators identify anomalies, anticipate equipment failures, improve quality control, and optimize production. Adoption is accelerating across automotive, electronics, heavy machinery, and other manufacturing industries seeking more responsive and intelligent operating systems.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are creating additional industrial sensors market opportunities. Companies are deploying sensors to monitor energy consumption, emissions, and production efficiency as they work to meet environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets. Demand is also increasing for smart sensors equipped with AI, edge computing, and advanced connectivity capabilities, supporting decentralized operations and green manufacturing initiatives.

Market participants are investing in research and development to introduce smarter, smaller, and more energy-efficient sensor technologies. Product development priorities include predictive analytics, artificial intelligence integration, and seamless compatibility with IIoT platforms. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with device OEMs are helping companies expand their portfolios, reduce time-to-market, and address rising demand for automation and connected industrial systems.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033.

Sensor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Temperature Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Position Sensor

Motion Sensor

Level Sensor

Gas and Chemical Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Flow Sensor Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Contact Sensors Non-Contact Sensors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Wired Sensors

Wireless Sensors Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed industrial sensors market analysis across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support strategic planning

Assessment of market drivers, emerging technologies, and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Analysis of product innovation and business expansion strategies Actionable intelligence for investment, product development, and market entry decisions

Key Attributes:

