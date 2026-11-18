MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sentinel's Forge-X demonstrated the full drone production cycle - printing, assembly and flight - during a tactical field exercise with the U.S. Marine Corps I Marine Expeditionary Force.









Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions' Forge-X manufacturing system deployed at Camp Pendleton during a tactical field exercise with U.S. Marine Corps I Marine Expeditionary Force, August 2026. ( Photo: Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions )

CHATEAUGUAY, Quebec, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Phillips Federal, a division of Phillips Corporation, naming it as its authorized resale and service partner for all U.S. federal government procurement.

The partnership is designed to accelerate the adoption of Sentinel's Forge-X, Forge-Extreme, and Forge-Expedition systems across the U.S. armed forces and adjacent domestic and international agencies. Forge-X is a containerized manufacturing system that enables personnel to produce drone components, assemble and repair drones in the field, and adapt designs using digital manufacturing files and instructions stored on site.

The Phillips Federal–Sentinel partnership brings together two complementary strengths. Phillips Federal contributes deep expertise in meeting Department of Defense manufacturing needs and hands-on knowledge of deploying containerized production at the tactical edge. Sentinel brings its technical leadership in containerization and its purpose-built, containerized drone print farms designed for forward production. Together, the two companies deliver a single, integrated solution: a self-contained drone factory that can operate wherever Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen need it.

Proving the Concept: Camp Pendleton and the U.S. Marine Corps

During a tactical field exercise with the U.S. Marine Corps I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) at Camp Pendleton, California, in August 2026, the teams worked side by side to demonstrate this capability under realistic field conditions, from printing and assembly through flight testing. Drone frames were successfully printed inside the container, assembled on site, and flown in a simulated mission environment just steps from where they were produced, demonstrating that a complete drone production line can function at the tactical edge rather than relying on distant supply chains. Read the case study and watch the video.

“This partnership is about readiness. It will accelerate both development and deployment so that advanced manufacturing capability reaches the field faster. The real challenge isn't manufacturing the right drone today. It's building the architecture to manufacture whatever drone is needed tomorrow,” said Edward Zimmermann, Chief Technology Officer, Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions.

“Phillips Federal has spent over a decade helping the U.S. armed forces adopt and operationalize advanced manufacturing technology. This partnership is about making sure they can access it, sustain it, and put it to work,” said Patrick Tucker, Colonel, USMC (Ret.), Strategic Business Development Manager, Phillips Federal.

The speed of adaptation

On today's battlefield, adversaries change their tactics, techniques, and procedures continuously, fielding new countermeasures, shifting electronic warfare approaches, and exploiting any pattern they can detect. Drones designed and built months in advance and shipped through long supply chains risk arriving already outmatched. Tactical edge production closes that gap. When units can modify a design, print it, and fly it in the same location within the same operational window, they can counter new enemy TTPs as they emerge rather than waiting for the next procurement cycle.

Production agility becomes a combat advantage in its own right.

The partnership is designed to give deployed forces a new level of self-sufficiency and adaptability. Service members can produce and iterate on drone designs in the field, assemble them on site, and sustain operations through component kitting provided by Phillips Federal, reducing dependence on vulnerable logistics lines when it matters most.

Meanwhile, U.S., Canadian, and European NATO partners are accelerating military upgrades and increasing defence investment, as unmanned platforms are adopted more widely. Together, Phillips Federal and Sentinel AMS aim to support this growing demand by bringing rapidly deployable manufacturing capability to forces responding to changing tactical environments in near real time.

Sentinel AMS brings its experience as a CMP-family company in advanced system design, prototyping, and volume production of deployable infrastructure.

About Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions

Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions is a Canada-based defence systems integrator building a national ecosystem to accelerate the development, integration, and deployment of modern defence technologies. Sentinel operates as the integration and manufacturing backbone of this ecosystem and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions.

About Phillips Corporation

Phillips Corporation is a global leader in manufacturing solutions and services dedicated to advancing manufacturing through expert knowledge, innovation and technology. Phillips partners with commercial and federal customers to deliver manufacturing capabilities spanning subtractive manufacturing, additive manufacturing, hybrid solutions, automation, applications engineering and deployable manufacturing systems.

Phillips Federal supports the U.S. Department of Defense and federal partners with advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise designed to strengthen readiness, sustainment and manufacturing capability at the point of need.

Learn more about Phillips Corporation

About CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions

CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions is a vertically integrated Canadian electro-mechanical manufacturer with more than 700 employees, supporting customers from concept through to scalable, production-ready output. CMP's industrial scale and manufacturing expertise are the operational foundation upon which Sentinel Advanced Military Solutions was built.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Julia Koichopolos

MAVERICK PR for Sentinel AMS

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416-938-2882

Lauren Ramsey

Vice President, US Marketing

Phillips Corporation

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(501) 993-0520

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at