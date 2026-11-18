MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Laura Meyer joins medical panel of experts as Illume connects with prospective fathers exploring parenthood

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illume Fertility, a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area specializing in LGBTQ+ family-building, participated in the 2026 Men Having Babies Brussels Conference, held November 13–15 in Belgium, providing medical guidance and resources to prospective fathers exploring parenthood through egg donation and gestational surrogacy.

Representing Illume Fertility, reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Laura Meyer spoke on the Medical Aspects of Surrogacy panel on Sunday, November 15, and held individual consultations with intended parents. Illume's participation focused on helping attendees understand the medical steps involved in surrogacy, from selecting an egg donor and creating embryos through IVF to preparing for embryo transfer.

The annual conference brings together prospective parents, fertility specialists, attorneys and surrogacy professionals to address the practical, medical and legal considerations of building a family. For European intended parents exploring treatment in the United States, the process can involve coordinating care across countries while navigating different legal requirements and medical protocols.

Dr. Meyer shared,“Participating in Men Having Babies is a meaningful reminder of why we do what we do - to empower individuals and couples with the knowledge, compassion, and expert guidance they deserve as they navigate their unique paths to parenthood. At Illume Fertility, it is an incredible privilege to play a role in these deeply personal journeys, knowing that behind every treatment plan is a dream of a family waiting to be realized.”

Illume Fertility has extensive experience helping LGBTQ+ individuals and couples become parents, including those pursuing treatment from abroad. The practice offers specialized care in IVF, egg donation and gestational surrogacy, complemented by education and support through its Gay Parents To Be® program. Illume has supported more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and helped families welcome more than 18,000 babies since 2002.

Illume has also been recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for eight consecutive years, making it the only freestanding fertility center in the Northeast to receive the designation. The recognition reflects the practice's commitment to inclusive policies, patient care and support for LGBTQ+ families.

For more information, visit illumefertility.co.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and advanced fertility treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg, embryo and sperm cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for eight consecutive years, and the only free-standing fertility center in the Northeast recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only free-standing regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family building. A recent addition to the Everleap Fertility networ, Illume Fertility has supported more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and helped families welcome more than 18,000 babies since 2002.

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Media Contact



Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 917-972-1101, ...,

astonishmediagroup.com



Victoria Andretta, Illume Fertility, 845-494-7229, ...,

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Dr. Laura Meyer at Men Having Babies Brussels 2026

CONTACT: Stacy Callahan Illume Fertility 917-972-1101...