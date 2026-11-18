India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 UPI And Corporate Rewards Drive 14.8% CAGR To USD 12.85 Billion By 2035
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report values India's gift card and incentive card sector at USD 4.25 Billion in 2025 and forecasts it to reach USD 12.85 Billion by 2035. This expansion represents a CAGR of approximately 14.8% from 2026-2035, supported by corporate gifting, employee reward programs, digital payment adoption, organized retail growth, e-commerce penetration, and festival season and occasion-based gifting.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 4.25 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 12.85 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 14.8% Leading consumer type in 2025: Corporate Corporate segment revenue share in 2025: 55.2% Card type with notable projected growth: Physical cards
Corporate Gifting and Employee Rewards Drive Demand
Corporate buyers represented the largest consumer segment in 2025, generating 55.2% of market revenue. Businesses are increasingly integrating gift cards and incentive cards into employee recognition, performance rewards, channel partner incentives, customer loyalty initiatives, and festive gifting programs. These solutions offer organizations greater flexibility when managing reward distribution across geographically dispersed workforces and stakeholder networks.
Continued investment in employee engagement and retention is expected to sustain corporate demand throughout the forecast period. Companies are also exploring strategic partnerships with retailers, payment providers, and technology platforms to improve card accessibility, streamline distribution, and expand redemption options.
Digital Payments Strengthen Market Accessibility
Growing adoption of UPI, mobile wallets, and digital commerce platforms is accelerating the use of digital gift cards across India. Consumers increasingly expect convenient purchasing, delivery, and redemption experiences, encouraging market participants to strengthen digital capabilities and develop integrated offerings. The expanding reach of online marketplaces also enables brands and retailers to serve customers beyond traditional store networks.
Although digital adoption remains an important growth catalyst, the physical card segment is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Physical cards continue to support corporate presentations, retail purchases, festival gifting, and personal occasions where a tangible product is preferred. The coexistence of physical and digital formats allows providers to address varied consumer preferences and purchasing situations.
Retail Expansion and Gifting Culture Create Opportunities
Increasing organized retail and e-commerce penetration is broadening the acceptance and availability of gift cards and incentive cards. Wider merchant participation provides recipients with more redemption choices while helping retailers attract new customers, encourage repeat purchases, and strengthen brand engagement.
India's established culture of gifting during festivals, weddings, celebrations, and other personal milestones further supports market development. Gift cards are gaining relevance across both corporate and consumer channels as purchasing behavior shifts toward flexible, technology-enabled options. Demand is expected to rise as brands introduce broader product portfolios and improve integration across online and offline channels.
Competitive and Strategic Outlook
The report identifies technological advancement, operational efficiency, regulatory developments, and strategic collaboration as important factors shaping the market through 2035. Industry participants are investing in product innovation, secure payment infrastructure, distribution networks, and partnerships that can enhance customer experiences and increase merchant coverage.
India accounted for approximately 100% of revenue within the report's geographic scope in 2025 and is expected to maintain robust growth. Providers positioned to combine reliable physical card programs with scalable digital solutions are likely to benefit from rising corporate expenditure, expanding retail infrastructure, and sustained consumer interest in festival season and occasion-based gifting.
Key Topics Covered:
India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Consumer Type
- Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Enterprise Programs Government Programs Others Analysis Periods
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Card Type
- Closed-Loop Gift Cards Open-Loop Gift Cards E-Gift Cards Physical Cards Others Analysis Periods
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Spend Category
- E-Commerce & Departmental Stores Restaurants & Bars Entertainment & Gaming Health & Wellness Others Analysis Periods
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Region
- North India South India East India West India Analysis Periods
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key India Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Amazon Pay (India) PayTM (India) Fiserv (India) Infibeam Avenues (India) Happay (India) CashCow (India) eGiftsCard (India) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Amazon Pay (India) PayTM (India) Fiserv (India) Infibeam Avenues (India) Happay (India) CashCow (India) eGiftsCard (India)
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