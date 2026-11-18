MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through corporate rewards, digital gift cards via UPI and wallets, e-commerce partnerships, and festival and occasion-based gifting campaigns.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values India's gift card and incentive card sector at USD 4.25 Billion in 2025 and forecasts it to reach USD 12.85 Billion by 2035. This expansion represents a CAGR of approximately 14.8% from 2026-2035, supported by corporate gifting, employee reward programs, digital payment adoption, organized retail growth, e-commerce penetration, and festival season and occasion-based gifting.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 4.25 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 12.85 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 14.8%

Leading consumer type in 2025: Corporate

Corporate segment revenue share in 2025: 55.2% Card type with notable projected growth: Physical cards

Corporate Gifting and Employee Rewards Drive Demand

Corporate buyers represented the largest consumer segment in 2025, generating 55.2% of market revenue. Businesses are increasingly integrating gift cards and incentive cards into employee recognition, performance rewards, channel partner incentives, customer loyalty initiatives, and festive gifting programs. These solutions offer organizations greater flexibility when managing reward distribution across geographically dispersed workforces and stakeholder networks.

Continued investment in employee engagement and retention is expected to sustain corporate demand throughout the forecast period. Companies are also exploring strategic partnerships with retailers, payment providers, and technology platforms to improve card accessibility, streamline distribution, and expand redemption options.

Digital Payments Strengthen Market Accessibility

Growing adoption of UPI, mobile wallets, and digital commerce platforms is accelerating the use of digital gift cards across India. Consumers increasingly expect convenient purchasing, delivery, and redemption experiences, encouraging market participants to strengthen digital capabilities and develop integrated offerings. The expanding reach of online marketplaces also enables brands and retailers to serve customers beyond traditional store networks.

Although digital adoption remains an important growth catalyst, the physical card segment is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Physical cards continue to support corporate presentations, retail purchases, festival gifting, and personal occasions where a tangible product is preferred. The coexistence of physical and digital formats allows providers to address varied consumer preferences and purchasing situations.

Retail Expansion and Gifting Culture Create Opportunities

Increasing organized retail and e-commerce penetration is broadening the acceptance and availability of gift cards and incentive cards. Wider merchant participation provides recipients with more redemption choices while helping retailers attract new customers, encourage repeat purchases, and strengthen brand engagement.

India's established culture of gifting during festivals, weddings, celebrations, and other personal milestones further supports market development. Gift cards are gaining relevance across both corporate and consumer channels as purchasing behavior shifts toward flexible, technology-enabled options. Demand is expected to rise as brands introduce broader product portfolios and improve integration across online and offline channels.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The report identifies technological advancement, operational efficiency, regulatory developments, and strategic collaboration as important factors shaping the market through 2035. Industry participants are investing in product innovation, secure payment infrastructure, distribution networks, and partnerships that can enhance customer experiences and increase merchant coverage.

India accounted for approximately 100% of revenue within the report's geographic scope in 2025 and is expected to maintain robust growth. Providers positioned to combine reliable physical card programs with scalable digital solutions are likely to benefit from rising corporate expenditure, expanding retail infrastructure, and sustained consumer interest in festival season and occasion-based gifting.

Key Topics Covered:

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Consumer Type



Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Enterprise Programs

Government Programs

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Card Type



Closed-Loop Gift Cards

Open-Loop Gift Cards

E-Gift Cards

Physical Cards

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Spend Category



E-Commerce & Departmental Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Entertainment & Gaming

Health & Wellness

Others

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

India Gift Card And Incentive Card Market by Region



North India

South India

East India

West India

Analysis Periods



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key India Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Amazon Pay (India)



PayTM (India)



Fiserv (India)



Infibeam Avenues (India)



Happay (India)



CashCow (India)



eGiftsCard (India)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Amazon Pay (India)

PayTM (India)

Fiserv (India)

Infibeam Avenues (India)

Happay (India)

CashCow (India) eGiftsCard (India)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900