Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Driven Security, Cloud Adoption, And Compliance Demand Fuel 11.8% CAGR Through 2035
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global vulnerability assessment services market was valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.5 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8%. Market growth is being supported by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, rising data breach costs, regulatory compliance mandates, cloud adoption, remote workforce expansion, and the proliferation of connected devices.
Vulnerability assessment services, including network vulnerability scanning, application penetration testing, cloud security assessment, red team exercises, and attack surface management, are becoming essential components of enterprise cybersecurity risk management. IBM Security reported that the average global cost of a data breach reached USD 4.88 million in 2024, strengthening the business case for proactive vulnerability discovery and remediation.
Key Market Trends
- Continuous attack surface management: Organisations are replacing periodic assessments with continuous monitoring platforms that support real-time asset discovery, exposure scoring, and vulnerability prioritisation across dynamic cloud and hybrid environments. AI-enhanced vulnerability discovery: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving automated exploit path analysis, zero-day pattern recognition, remediation recommendations, and risk-based prioritisation. Expanding regulatory requirements: NIS2, PCI DSS v4.0, HIPAA requirements, and US SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules are increasing demand among large enterprises, mid-market companies, and SME organisations. Cloud security assessment growth: Multi-cloud adoption is driving investment in cloud security posture management, workload scanning, Kubernetes security assessment, serverless application testing, and shadow IT discovery. Risk-based remediation: The publication of more than 29,000 new CVEs in 2023 has made prioritisation critical. Organisations are combining severity scores, exploitability intelligence, threat activity, and asset importance to focus remediation resources on the highest-risk exposures.
Market Segmentation Insights
Network vulnerability assessment is the largest assessment category, representing approximately 35% of market value. It includes infrastructure scanning, firewall rule analysis, and network configuration assessment across on-premise and cloud environments. Application security testing accounts for approximately 28% and is expected to grow at approximately 16% CAGR, supported by software supply chain security requirements, API proliferation, and OWASP compliance programmes.
Cloud security assessment represents approximately 22% of the market, while red team and penetration testing services account for approximately 15%. Red team engagements command some of the highest contract values, often ranging from USD 50,000 to more than USD 500,000 per engagement.
Cloud-delivered vulnerability assessment services generate approximately 60% of current market value and are growing at approximately 15% CAGR. SaaS-based platforms provide continuous assessment, automatic vulnerability intelligence updates, and reduced infrastructure maintenance. On-premise deployment retains approximately 30% of the market, primarily within air-gapped environments, critical infrastructure, and industries subject to data residency requirements. Hybrid deployment accounts for the remaining 10%.
Industry and Regional Outlook
Banking, financial services, and insurance is the largest end-use segment, accounting for approximately 28% of market value. IT and telecommunications represents approximately 20%, followed by healthcare at approximately 18% and government and defence at approximately 15%. Healthcare is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR due to hospital cybersecurity requirements, medical device vulnerability management, digital transformation, and persistent data breach risks.
North America accounts for approximately 40% of global vulnerability assessment services revenue. The region benefits from advanced enterprise cybersecurity investment, extensive regulatory oversight, and strong adoption of managed security and exposure management platforms. The US CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalogue contained more than 1,100 actively exploited CVEs by 2024, increasing demand for prioritised remediation programmes.
Technology and Service Developments
- Tenable ExposureAI: Launched in 2025, the platform combines generative AI, natural language vulnerability queries, attack path analysis, and automated remediation recommendations. It draws on Tenable's proprietary exposure dataset to provide contextual risk intelligence. Qualys TotalAI: Introduced in 2025, this AI security posture management service assesses AI models, LLM applications, training data pipelines, and supporting infrastructure. CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management: Launched in 2024, the platform integrates external attack surface management, internal vulnerability assessment, and threat intelligence to prioritise remediation based on observed adversary activity. Automated offensive security: Breach and Attack Simulation platforms are supporting continuous validation of security controls, while bug bounty programmes extend vulnerability discovery to global security researcher communities.
Competitive Landscape
The vulnerability assessment services market is moderately concentrated. Tenable, Qualys, and Rapid7 lead in scanner-based vulnerability management, while CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft compete through integrated cybersecurity platforms. IBM Security, NCC Group, and Trustwave maintain strong positions in manual penetration testing and professional security services.
Tenable serves more than 40,000 customers through products including Tenable.io, Tenable.sc, Tenable OT, ExposureAI, and Lumin. Qualys provides cloud-native vulnerability management, compliance assessment, TruRisk scoring, and AI security assessment. Rapid7 combines InsightVM and InsightAppSec with managed detection and response capabilities. IBM Security delivers X-Force Red penetration testing and vulnerability assessment services for large enterprises and government clients. Other notable participants include Synack, CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management, and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse.
The report indicates that regulatory expansion, AI-enhanced assessment, application security testing, and continuous cloud-based monitoring will remain central to market growth through 2035. Vendors that combine vulnerability intelligence, threat context, automated prioritisation, and managed security expertise are expected to be best positioned as organisations move beyond periodic scanning toward continuous exposure management.
Key Topics Covered:
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights Vulnerability Assessment Services Historical Market (2018-2025) Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market by Assessment Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market by Deployment Mode
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market by Organization Size
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market by End-Use Industry
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Vulnerability Assessment Services Market by Region
- Regional and country-level analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
- North America Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis United States of America Canada
- Europe Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- Asia Pacific Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Latin America Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Middle East and Africa Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Analysis Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Tenable (United States) Rapid7 (United States) Qualys (United States) BeyondTrust (United States) Microsoft (United States) IBM (United States) CrowdStrike (United States) AT&T (United States) Tripwire (United States) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [23]
Companies Featured
- Tenable (United States) Rapid7 (United States) Qualys (United States) BeyondTrust (United States) Microsoft (United States) IBM (United States) CrowdStrike (United States) AT&T (United States) Tripwire (United States)
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