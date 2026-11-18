Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection, and consumer electronics industries. It's best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance safety.



Gentex's dimmable sun visor technology sets a new standard for automotive optics. Developed with the company's patented electrochromic technology, it is the first dimmable visor that dynamically adjusts from clear to dark, reducing sunlight glare, while enabling drivers a clear view of their forward road scenes.











Dimmable visors join a growing list of new and innovative products featuring Gentex's electrochromic technologies. In addition to the company's well-established automatic-dimming interior and exterior rearview mirrors, Gentex has introduced dimmable aerospace windows, automotive sunroofs, and even small electrochromic devices for controlling light in camera and optical applications. These technologies all utilize proprietary materials and coatings developed and manufactured internally by Gentex.



“We've drawn from decades of electrochromic expertise in the auto and aerospace industries to create the next generation of intelligent sun visors that offer comfort, convenience and optimal visibility for drivers,” said Neil Boehm, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, Gentex.“We're incredibly proud of the entire Gentex team that helped make this innovation possible, as it represents years of research and development bringing together many of our core technologies into a single product that will be a future growth driver for the company.



“We're seeing increasing OEM demand for technologies that help control the ambient lighting entering the vehicle cabin and incredible interest from consumers for technologies that allow the driver to create the environment they want while driving,” Boehm continued.“We'll begin shipping this product to our first customer next year and anticipate that new programs will quickly follow.”









The 31st annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. This is the ninth PACE Award Gentex has earned throughout the program's history. The company was also named a finalist on three additional occasions.



Gentex earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and an in-person site visit.



“For more than 30 years, the PACE program has recognized groundbreaking innovations that have helped transform the global automotive industry,” said Chrissy Taylor, senior vice president, editorial operations, Automotive News.“This year's winners continue that tradition, delivering technologies and solutions that are advancing the industry and shaping the future of mobility.”



Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company's latest technology at .

