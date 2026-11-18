(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just Capital analysis reveals Americans' day-to-day experience with AI continues to trend positive month over month New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Capital released the third edition of its monthly National AI Monitor, which asks Americans how they are experiencing AI in their daily lives – as workers, consumers, community members, investors, and stewards of the environment – and what is driving their views. The results show that, contrary to the popular narrative, Americans' experiences with AI are trending positive or remaining steady across every measure since the organization began this research in August 2026. However, that upwards trajectory is not uniform. The Monitor demonstrates clear divides – across demographics and stakeholder categories – in how Americans are experiencing AI. When asked about the years ahead, the differences become more pronounced. Full-time workers, college graduates, and adults ages 35 to 44 maintain a positive outlook, while retirees, people not employed, those with some college but no degree, and Americans 65 and over turn net negative. “Americans feel more positively about AI when they see tangible opportunities for themselves in the AI-powered economy,” said Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker.“The latest results of the Monitor indicate that experience is most pronounced among working, educated Americans who are more likely to say AI has beneficial effects in their work, investments, and communities. But we're also seeing early signs that people can feel good about AI in their own lives while worrying about what it means for society at large. AI can bridge existing divides or compound them.” Whittaker continued,”Whether America successfully embraces AI – economically, socially, and politically – rests on how good we are at closing the gap between what ordinary working Americans expect the technology to deliver, and what they actually experience. Decision makers in tech, business, and government will ignore this at their peril.” National AI Monitor results:

October September August Overall +42 +37 +35 Work +47 +44 +48 Customer experience +26 +25 +21 Community engagement +15 +12 +7 Investments +31 +24 +21 Environmental stewardship -9 -12 -17 Over the next few years +14 +12 +15

Scores are calculated as the percentage of positive responses minus the percentage of negative responses, producing a range from -100 to +100. Changes month to month are not statistically significant. Changes between August and October are statistically significant for community engagement, investments, and environmental stewardship.

Drivers of positive experience include:



The ability to focus on more fulfilling work

"AI tools automate my routine administrative tasks, allowing me to save significant time and focus entirely on high-level strategy, business growth, and new niche markets." - Male, 58, Florida, Associate's degree, self-employed part-time, lower income, very positive respondent on AI at work

Speed, convenience, and personalization

"Companies' use of AI makes my customer experience faster and more convenient through personalized recommendations and quicker customer support. However, I sometimes worry about data privacy, inaccurate information, and having less human interaction." - Female, 37, Texas, completed graduate school, employed full-time, upper income, very positive respondent on AI as a customer

Solutions for every day issues in communities

“It optimizes local traffic management system to drastically cut down city gridlock.” - Male, 33, California, completed graduate school, employed full-time, middle income, very positive respondent on AI in the community



Drivers of negative experience include:



Environmental impacts including data centers, water use, electricity use, and grid strain

"Although I think there is value in artificial intelligence, I question whether we need it so much in every application in our lives that it requires enormous facilities all over the country and the use of resources, both land and water resources to make data centers happen." - Female, 73, Texas, completed some college but no degree, retired, lower income, very negative respondent on AI and the environment

Job loss

“I lost my job to AI. Meanwhile it is making my technology increasingly unusable” - Female, 32, Ohio, college graduate, self-employed part-time, lower income, very negative respondent on AI overall

Additional qualitative findings and drivers of experience are available in the National AI Monitor.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Just Capital from October 19 - 21, 2026 among 1,008 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

Respondents were asked seven questions: one on AI's overall effect on the respondent to date, one for each of the five stakeholder groups in Just Capital's framework (workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders), and one forward-looking question on how optimistic respondents are about where AI is headed and how it may affect them. All questions use a five-point scale ranging from "very negative" to "very positive," with "I don't know" offered as an additional, non-forced option so that uncertainty is not recorded as a neutral rating. Every question except the final one is followed by an open-ended "why," which is synthesized to identify what drives responses and to serve as a diagnostic on how effectively companies are deploying AI. Scores are calculated as the percentage of positive responses ("somewhat positive" and "very positive") minus the percentage of negative responses ("somewhat negative" and "very negative"), producing a range from -100 to +100. "I don't know" responses are excluded from the calculation rather than counted as neutral.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Just Capital.

About Just Capital

Just Capital is the foremost independent organization advancing responsible business leadership. We translate insights from public polling, performance data, and financial analysis into actionable intelligence leaders can use to drive long-term business success and shared prosperity for people across America. Our flagship product Just Intelligence is designed to offer a comprehensive view of public expectations, stakeholder performance, and sector realities in order to drive responsible decision-making. When companies make better decisions, they can create lasting value for shareholders, contribute to stronger communities, and help drive broader economic and societal progress. For more information, visit justcapital.com.

CONTACT: Evangeline DiMichele Just Capital...