MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lightweight, recyclable flooring gains traction as EV flat-floor designs, acoustic needs, recycled-PET adoption and e-commerce aftermarket demand reshape competition.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Automotive Flooring Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive flooring market is projected to grow from US$8.2 billion in 2025 to US$11.5 billion by 2030, representing a 7.0% CAGR between 2026 and 2030. According to the report, the market increased from approximately US$6.0 billion in 2021, recording a historical CAGR of about 8.1% through 2025. Growth has been supported by higher global vehicle production, increasingly sophisticated automotive interiors, and greater OEM focus on cabin comfort, acoustic performance and lightweighting.

North America accounted for approximately 33% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional automotive flooring market. Its position is supported by an established OEM manufacturing base and strong consumer demand for SUVs and pickup-trucks. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, with an estimated CAGR of 8.6%, driven by China's expanding vehicle-production capacity and India's rapid growth in organized automotive manufacturing.

Automotive flooring market segment highlights



Automotive carpet led the flooring-type category with a 42% market share in 2025.

Non-woven flooring is expected to be the fastest-growing format, advancing at approximately 8.3% CAGR as manufacturers prioritize lighter and more recyclable constructions.

Polyester and PET represented the largest material category, accounting for 34% of the market.

Recycled and bio-based fibers are projected to record the strongest material growth at approximately 9.8% CAGR, supported by OEM sustainability targets.

Passenger cars remained the leading vehicle-type segment with a 46% share, while SUVs and crossovers are forecast to expand at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Passenger-cabin flooring accounted for 58% of application demand, while cargo and trunk flooring is the fastest-growing application as SUV and EV platforms create additional usable cargo space. OEM supply dominated the sales-channel mix with a 74% share. The aftermarket is expected to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR, aided by e-commerce-driven floor-mat replacement demand.

Key automotive flooring market growth drivers include increasing vehicle output, stronger demand for noise reduction and cabin comfort, and continued investment in lightweight and recyclable materials. OEM commitments to higher recycled-fiber content are accelerating the adoption of recycled-PET and bio-based alternatives across vehicle programs.

Electric-vehicle development is also changing automotive flooring design. Flat-floor packaging, revised acoustic requirements and demand for premium interiors are encouraging suppliers to develop integrated systems that combine acoustic, thermal and structural performance. Other important automotive interior trends include closed-loop circular manufacturing, advanced molding, improved non-woven processing and broader use of sustainable materials.

Despite favorable long-term conditions, suppliers face raw-material and energy cost volatility, persistent OEM pricing pressure, recycling and end-of-life complexity, and demanding technical requirements. Manufacturers must reduce component weight while maintaining durability, appearance, acoustic performance and cost competitiveness across high-volume vehicle platforms.

The competitive landscape includes global automotive-interior and acoustic-materials suppliers such as Autoneum, Forvia, Toyota Boshoku, Grupo Antolin, Auria Solutions, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Sage Automotive Interiors and Borgers Group. Competition is focused on lightweighting technology, recycled-material capabilities, OEM platform relationships, product innovation and global manufacturing capacity.

Through 2030, the global automotive flooring market is expected to benefit from rising vehicle production, electrification-driven cabin redesign and sustained investment in sustainability. Suppliers with scalable recycled-material solutions, advanced acoustic systems and strong OEM partnerships will be well positioned to capture demand across passenger cars, SUVs, crossovers and electric vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Automotive Flooring Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Automotive Flooring Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Automotive Flooring Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Flooring Type

3.3 By Material

3.4 By Vehicle Type

3.5 By Application

3.6 By Sales Channel

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Technology and Application Insights

5.1 Automotive Flooring Product Landscape

5.2 Automotive Flooring Materials

5.3 Automotive Flooring Manufacturing Process

5.4 Automotive Flooring Technology

5.5 Lightweight Automotive Flooring

5.6 Sustainable Automotive Flooring

5.7 Automotive Flooring in Electric Vehicles

5.8 OEM vs Aftermarket

5.9 Automotive Flooring Quality and Performance Requirements

5.10 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies and Competitive Positioning

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Autoneum

7.2 Forvia (Faurecia)

7.3 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

7.4 Grupo Antolin

7.5 Auria Solutions

7.6 Freudenberg Performance Materials

7.7 Sage Automotive Interiors

7.8 Borgers Group

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Autoneum

Forvia (Faurecia)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Auria Solutions

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Sage Automotive Interiors Borgers Group

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