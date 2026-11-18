MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through e-commerce, direct-to-consumer personalization, multifunctional products, sustainable packaging, transparent marketing, and men's and gender-neutral cosmetics.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Natural Cosmetics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global natural cosmetics market is projected to reach USD 55.6 billion by 2026 and USD 82.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by increasing demand for safer, eco-friendly, and sustainable personal care products, alongside greater consumer awareness of the potential effects of synthetic chemicals.

Plant-based ingredients, essential oils, botanical extracts, and organic formulations are gaining popularity across skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, and fragrance categories. Consumers are placing greater emphasis on ingredient transparency, traceability, product performance, and ethical sourcing. Social media, beauty influencers, and wellness trends are also increasing the visibility of natural and organic beauty products worldwide.

Key Market Drivers

Rising health consciousness remains a major driver of the natural cosmetics market. Consumers are increasingly avoiding products containing parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances, and other ingredients perceived as undesirable. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced natural formulations that offer improved efficacy, sensory appeal, and shelf life.

Environmental sustainability is also influencing purchasing decisions. Demand is growing for eco-friendly packaging, cruelty-free certifications, responsibly sourced ingredients, and products aligned with vegan and organic lifestyles. In emerging economies, higher disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles are expanding the customer base for premium natural beauty and personal care products.

Regulatory initiatives promoting safer cosmetic ingredients are further supporting market development. In response, brands are investing in research and development, certified organic product lines, clearer labeling, and more transparent supply chains.

Business Opportunities

E-commerce expansion is creating significant opportunities for established companies and emerging natural cosmetics brands. Online marketplaces, social commerce, and direct-to-consumer strategies enable businesses to reach broader audiences while serving specialized customer segments. Personalized recommendations and targeted digital campaigns are helping brands strengthen engagement and improve customer retention.

Product innovation is another important growth area. Multifunctional cosmetics and hybrid products that combine skincare and makeup benefits are generating new revenue opportunities. Demand for men's grooming products and gender-neutral cosmetics is also widening the addressable market. Companies that invest in sustainable packaging, responsible sourcing, and evidence-based product claims are expected to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a substantial share of the global natural cosmetics market due to high consumer awareness, strong purchasing power, established retail networks, and the presence of major beauty companies. Demand for organic, clean-label, and ethically produced cosmetics continues to support regional sales.

Europe remains a prominent market, driven by stringent cosmetic ingredient regulations and a strong focus on environmental responsibility. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are among the region's key contributors, supported by mature beauty industries and consumer interest in sustainable products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing awareness of natural beauty products are strengthening demand across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Herbal ingredients and traditional cosmetic formulations are particularly influential in these markets.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also developing into promising markets. Improving economic conditions, expanding retail access, and growing interest in premium personal care products are expected to support future growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes multinational corporations, established beauty companies, and specialized independent brands. Larger organizations are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, portfolio expansion, and acquisitions to increase their presence in natural and organic beauty. Smaller brands are competing through artisanal production, local sourcing, distinctive formulations, and eco-conscious brand positioning.

Digital marketing and influencer collaborations remain important tools for increasing product visibility and consumer engagement. As competition intensifies, companies are expected to prioritize verified claims, formulation performance, supply chain transparency, and sustainability initiatives.

Key Players



L'Oreal S.A.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

Weleda AG

Burt's Bees

The Body Shop

Lush

Origins

Hauschka

100% Pure

Korres S.A. Tata Harper Skincare

These companies are strengthening their market positions through product innovation, sustainable sourcing, certified organic and vegan offerings, and strategic distribution initiatives.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Color Cosmetics

Skincare

Haircare Fragrance

By Price Range



Low

Medium High

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Online

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

The report indicates that technological advances in ingredient extraction and cosmetic formulation will improve product performance and support continued market expansion. Investment in sustainable practices, circular economy initiatives, ethical sourcing, and transparent labeling will remain central to long-term competitiveness. As consumer expectations evolve, natural cosmetics are positioned to become an increasingly mainstream part of the global beauty and personal care industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Natural Cosmetics Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Color Cosmetics

3.1.2. Skincare

3.1.3. Haircare

3.1.4. Fragrance

3.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Low

3.2.2. Medium

3.2.3. High

3.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

3.3.2. Specialty Stores

3.3.3. Convenience Stores

3.3.4. Online

3.4. Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Color Cosmetics

4.1.2. Skincare

4.1.3. Haircare

4.1.4. Fragrance

4.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Low

4.2.2. Medium

4.2.3. High

4.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

4.3.2. Specialty Stores

4.3.3. Convenience Stores

4.3.4. Online

4.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S., by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

4.4.2. Canada, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Color Cosmetics

5.1.2. Skincare

5.1.3. Haircare

5.1.4. Fragrance

5.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Low

5.2.2. Medium

5.2.3. High

5.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.3.2. Specialty Stores

5.3.3. Convenience Stores

5.3.4. Online

5.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.2. Italy, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.3. France, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.4. U.K., by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.5. Spain, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.6. Russia, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.4.7. Rest of Europe, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Color Cosmetics

6.1.2. Skincare

6.1.3. Haircare

6.1.4. Fragrance

6.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Low

6.2.2. Medium

6.2.3. High

6.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3.2. Specialty Stores

6.3.3. Convenience Stores

6.3.4. Online

6.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.4.2. Japan, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.4.3. South Korea, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.4.4. India, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.4.5. Southeast Asia, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.4.6. Rest of SAO, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Color Cosmetics

7.1.2. Skincare

7.1.3. Haircare

7.1.4. Fragrance

7.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Low

7.2.2. Medium

7.2.3. High

7.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.3.2. Specialty Stores

7.3.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.4. Online

7.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

7.4.2. Mexico, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

7.4.3. Argentina, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

7.4.4. Rest of LATAM, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Color Cosmetics

8.1.2. Skincare

8.1.3. Haircare

8.1.4. Fragrance

8.2. Market Outlook, by Price Range, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Low

8.2.2. Medium

8.2.3. High

8.3. Market Outlook, by Distribution Channel, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.3.2. Specialty Stores

8.3.3. Convenience Stores

8.3.4. Online

8.4. Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

8.4.2. South Africa, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

8.4.3. Egypt, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

8.4.4. Nigeria, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

8.4.5. Rest of Middle East, by Product, Price Range, and Distribution Channel

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. L'Oreal S.A.

9.4.2. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

9.4.3. Unilever PLC

9.4.4. Beiersdorf AG

9.4.5. Natura &Co Holding S.A.

9.4.6. Weleda AG

9.4.7. Burt's Bees

9.4.8. The Body Shop

9.4.9. Lush

9.4.10. Origins

9.5. Company Profile Parameters

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Business Strategies and Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



LSR Group

Adelaide Brighton Cement

Rogers Group Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

CEMEX

Heidelberg Materials

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Breedon Group PLC

Holcim

Vulcan Materials Company Eurocement Group

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900