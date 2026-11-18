Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Compute Derivatives Market, 2026-2031: The Settlement-Reference Contest" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States compute derivatives market expanded rapidly between March and September 2026, with six CFTC-regulated venues entering the sector within seven months. According to the report, competition is centered on the settlement reference rather than venue availability. The three price administrators supporting these venues measure different quantities: two publish spot rental prices on different schedules, while the third tracks a one-year rental term. As a result, the associated contracts do not represent the same underlying exposure.

The report estimates revenue from the US compute derivatives infrastructure layer at $20 million in 2026. This figure covers index licensing, venue fees and clearing fees rather than the substantially larger GPU rental market. Revenue is forecast to increase at a 45% compound annual growth rate, reaching $128 million by 2031 and $822 million by 2036. These projections are presented within wide, judgemental ranges to reflect uncertainty in the emerging market.

Spanning 60 pages, the report includes 14 charts, 9 data tables, two market segmentation views, three scenarios and a ten-year forecast. Fourteen company profiles cover CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange, Nodal Exchange, Kalshi, Polymarket US and Architect Financial Technologies, alongside the three price administrators. Liquid Compute is also examined but remains outside the six-venue census.

Key Findings



Market sizing with transparent uncertainty: The 2026 estimate equally weights a bottom-up assessment of the three price administrators and an analogue based on listed power derivatives. Because the analogue relies on the bottom-up estimate, the methods do not independently corroborate one another. Forecast intervals are judgemental rather than statistically derived.

CFTC-regulated venue census: Venue capacity was not a constraint. Each of the six regulated venues held its designation before compute emerged as a product category, showing that market development depends more on benchmark adoption, contract design and liquidity than regulatory venue availability.

Kalshi established the regulated market: The first US-regulated compute derivative traded on Kalshi in March 2026. No compute futures contract had subsequently traded within the period assessed. CME Group's contracts did not launch on the announced date, and the report identifies 2026-11-09 as the end of the CFTC's extended review period.

Current revenue is concentrated in index administration: Existing market revenue comes from benchmark licensing by three private price administrators, none of which is an exchange. Venue and clearing fees included in the $20 million estimate are forecast revenue because no compute futures contract had traded during the research period. The report sizes index licensing, trading venues and clearing as separate value-chain stages.

Settlement references remain externally administered: None of the six venues had announced an intention to settle contracts against a reference it owns. This remains a test of stated intent until compute futures begin trading and observable settlement behavior emerges. Compute hedging evidence remains limited: The principal evidence is a simulation involving token futures rather than GPU-hour futures. It reports a 62% to 78% reduction in enterprise compute cost volatility across three demand scenarios. However, the report's review of the published inputs produces a 53% to 70% range using a standard-deviation measure, indicating that the original result cannot be fully reproduced.

Questions Addressed



How large is the US compute derivatives infrastructure market in 2026, and what growth could occur through 2031 and 2036?

Which CFTC-regulated exchanges and market operators have entered compute derivatives?

Which price administrators support settlement, and how do their methodologies differ?

How is revenue distributed across index licensing, venue operations and clearing?

Could venue-owned settlement references emerge once compute futures begin trading?

How reliable is the available evidence that compute derivatives can hedge enterprise compute costs? Will the market converge around one compute benchmark or remain divided across three references?

Research Methodology

The analysis draws on primary research, including direct interviews with executives, market operators and technical practitioners involved in compute infrastructure and derivatives. Data and claims undergo human verification, while figures that cannot be substantiated or traced to credible sources are excluded.

Market sizing uses multiple estimation methods with assumptions documented for evaluation and stress-testing. Quantitative findings are assessed against regulatory filings, peer-reviewed research and observable market signals, including searches for contradictory evidence. Where estimates diverge, the report examines the causes and presents ranges rather than unsupported precision. Forecasts use scenario modeling informed by comparable market growth patterns.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and remain subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially.

Intended Audience



AI labs, hyperscalers and cloud providers buying or selling GPU compute

Lenders and investors financing GPU infrastructure and data centre capacity

Exchanges, clearing houses and market operators developing compute derivatives

Index administrators, benchmark providers and market data companies

Trading firms and market makers preparing for compute futures liquidity Regulators, policy analysts and legal counsel monitoring CFTC proceedings

Key Attributes

