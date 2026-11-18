MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on energy-efficient kiln redesign, predictive-maintenance digitalization, alternative fuels and decarbonization-linked retrofits.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Rotary Kiln Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global rotary kiln market at US$3.28B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach US$4.70B by 2030, representing a 7.5% CAGR from 2026-2030. Market expansion is being supported by new cement, lime, mineral-processing and metallurgical capacity, alongside investment in energy-efficiency upgrades, emissions reduction and advanced process automation.

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 42% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional rotary kiln market. The region is also projected to record the fastest growth, at approximately 9.0% CAGR, as China and India expand cement- and steel-production capacity and modernize industrial infrastructure. India is expected to achieve approximately 11.0% CAGR, the highest rate among the major markets analyzed, driven by industrialization, construction activity and manufacturing investment.

Historically, the global rotary kiln market increased from an estimated US$2.55B in 2021 to US$3.28B in 2025, equivalent to approximately 6.5% CAGR. This performance reflected sustained investment by cement, lime, mineral-processing and metallurgical producers seeking to expand output, improve thermal efficiency and upgrade aging equipment.

Direct-fired rotary kilns lead the product segment with a 52% market share. Rotary calciners are forecast to be the fastest-growing product category, advancing at approximately 9.0% CAGR as demand increases for battery-material processing and specialty-mineral calcination. By process, calcination holds the largest share at 38%. Reduction processes associated with direct-reduced-iron production and green-steel development are expected to grow most rapidly, at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

Coal remains the leading fuel type, representing 40% of the market. However, alternative and waste-derived fuels are projected to expand at approximately 11.0% CAGR, reflecting mounting decarbonization requirements across cement and lime production. Adoption is being encouraged by emissions targets, fuel-cost pressures and corporate commitments to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Major rotary kiln market trends include energy-efficient equipment redesign, advanced refractory systems, improved burner technology, predictive-maintenance digitalization and modular kiln engineering. Automation and digital process-control platforms are gaining importance as operators pursue more consistent output, reduced downtime, lower energy consumption and improved equipment performance.

Despite the positive outlook, high capital expenditure and energy costs remain significant constraints. Refractory wear, mechanical maintenance, emissions-compliance expenses and competition from alternative thermal-processing technologies may also affect project economics and purchasing decisions. Suppliers that can demonstrate lifecycle efficiency, reliable project delivery and measurable emissions improvements are expected to be well positioned.

The competitive landscape includes specialized pyroprocessing-equipment providers FLSmidth, Metso, KHD Humboldt Wedag International and thyssenkrupp Polysius. Major China-based engineering and heavy-equipment groups include Sinoma International Engineering, CITIC Heavy Industries, NHI Group and Pengfei Group, while ANIVI Ingenieria represents the specialist European kiln-building segment. Competition centers on thermal-efficiency performance, refractory and burner technology, automation capability, equipment reliability and EPC/project-execution scale.

Through 2030, continued cement- and steel-capacity investment, mineral-processing development, energy-efficiency modernization and decarbonization-linked retrofits are expected to sustain demand for rotary kiln systems. The strongest opportunities are likely to emerge in rapidly industrializing economies and in applications requiring lower-emission fuels, advanced controls and specialized high-temperature processing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Rotary Kiln Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Rotary Kiln Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Rotary Kiln Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Product Type

3.3 By Process / Technology

3.4 By Capacity

3.5 By Fuel Type

3.6 By Application / End Use

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Product, Application Insights

5.1 Rotary Kiln Technology Landscape

5.2 Rotary Kiln Components and Equipment

5.3 Energy Efficiency and Emissions Management

5.4 Automation, Digitalization and Smart Rotary Kilns

5.5 Rotary Kiln Applications in Cement

5.6 Rotary Kiln Applications in Lime and Minerals

5.7 Rotary Kiln Applications in Metallurgy, Chemicals and Waste Treatment

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 FLSmidth

7.2 Metso

7.3 KHD Humboldt Wedag International

7.4 thyssenkrupp Polysius

7.5 Sinoma International Engineering

7.6 CITIC Heavy Industries

7.7 NHI Group

7.8 Pengfei Group

7.9 ANIVI Ingenieria

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



FLSmidth

Metso

KHD Humboldt Wedag International

thyssenkrupp Polysius

Sinoma International Engineering

CITIC Heavy Industries

NHI Group

Pengfei Group ANIVI Ingenieria

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