MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposed acquisition at an indicative equity value of US$30 million would extend Trident's digital infrastructure platform into the energy solutions that power data centres

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure and technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the“MOU”) with Guang Yao Development (M) Sdn. Bhd. (“Guang Yao”), a Malaysian company positioned to provide hydrogen power and battery energy storage solutions for data centres, for the proposed acquisition of 51% of the issued share capital of Guang Yao (the“Proposed Acquisition”).

The MOU, signed today, sets an indicative equity value of US$30 million for 100% of Guang Yao and an indicative consideration of US$15.3 million for the 51% interest, payable in cash at completion. Upon completion, Guang Yao would become a subsidiary of Trident, and Trident would be entitled to appoint a majority of Guang Yao's board of directors.

Key Terms of the MOU



Stake: 51% of the issued share capital of Guang Yao on a fully diluted basis, to be acquired from Guang Yao's shareholders.

Valuation and consideration: indicative equity value of US$30 million on a 100% basis; indicative consideration of US$15.3 million in cash, subject to adjustment following due diligence and an independent valuation.

Exclusivity: Guang Yao has agreed to deal exclusively with Trident in respect of any sale of its shares while the MOU is in effect.

Timetable: due diligence and independent valuation through December 11, 2026, with a target date of December 18, 2026 for the signing of definitive agreements and completion, and a long-stop date of January 31, 2027. Governance: following completion, Trident and Guang Yao's remaining shareholders would enter into a shareholders' agreement on customary terms for a controlling shareholder.



Completion is subject to, among other things, the execution of definitive agreements, satisfactory due diligence, an independent valuation supporting the consideration, board approvals of both companies, compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules and U.S. securities laws, and the receipt of required regulatory and third-party approvals in Malaysia.

Powering the Infrastructure Behind Digital Growth

Data centres need power that is reliable and, increasingly, lower in carbon. The Proposed Acquisition would give Trident a presence in hydrogen power, which forms the core of Guang Yao's business, and in battery energy storage, extending the Company's digital infrastructure strategy into the energy layer that supports it.

“Every data centre runs on power, and the demand for power that is dependable and clean is only growing,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.“A controlling stake in Guang Yao would take Trident from building digital infrastructure to also supplying the energy behind it. We look forward to completing our due diligence and working with Guang Yao and its shareholders towards definitive agreements.”

The Proposed Acquisition complements Trident's existing operating platforms, which include TDTHAI, the Company's enterprise artificial intelligence business; the IRMA Engine Asia joint venture with Digital Innovations Group; and Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., which operates the Sikaflow platform and supports the Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax platform.

About Guang Yao Development (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Guang Yao Development (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Registration No. 201101035846 (963980-A)) is a private company incorporated in Malaysia. Guang Yao is positioned to provide hydrogen power solutions and, to a lesser extent, battery energy storage solutions for data centres.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company's businesses include TDTHAI, its enterprise artificial intelligence platform, and the IRMA Engine Asia joint venture. Through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., the Company operates the Sikaflow platform and supports the Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax platform launched on June 24, 2026. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“would,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“targets” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the Proposed Acquisition, its terms and timing, the entry into definitive agreements, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Acquisition, and the Company's business strategy and growth plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including as a result of the risk that definitive agreements are not entered into, that due diligence or the independent valuation does not support the indicative terms, that required approvals are not obtained, that the Company does not have funds available to pay the consideration, or that the Proposed Acquisition is not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations & Media Contact: Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd Investor Relations Suntec Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, #24-03, Singapore 038988 Tel: +65 6513 6868 | Email:...