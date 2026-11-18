Indy Auto Man Used Car Dealer, Indiana

Indy Auto Man explains why Indiana shoppers can find strong value in nearly new vehicles as the Thanksgiving season approaches.

- Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Thanksgiving approaches, Indiana drivers have a timely opportunity to rethink how they shop for their next vehicle. And with new 2027 model-year vehicles introduced in Indiana car lots, many drivers switched to new ones.

This created an opportunity for used car dealers to select the best value-for-money nearly new vehicles to expand their stocks. While affordability continues to shape buying decisions, Indy Auto Man is encouraging shoppers to consider nearly new pre-owned vehicles as a practical alternative to higher-priced new models.

The used-car market has entered the final weeks of the year with more choices than it had a year ago. According to CarGurus' October 2026 Intelligence Report, used-vehicle inventory reached a post-COVID high, increasing 4.8% year over year and 2.2% from September 2026. Much of that growth has come from vehicles three model years old or newer, which accounted for roughly 60% of the year-over-year inventory increase.

Nearly new used vehicles can offer modern safety features, updated infotainment systems, improved fuel efficiency, and remaining manufacturer coverage without the immediate depreciation and high price associated with a brand-new auto. In a market where affordability remains a concern, the appeal is easy to understand.

According to CarGurus, the average used-vehicle listing price fell to $29,800 in October 2026, down 0.7% from September and 1.4% from the August peak of $30,200. While prices remain nearly a thousand dollars higher than a year earlier, the recent easing gives value-focused Indiana buyers a more favorable entry point than they had earlier in the year.

At the same time, the least expensive segment of the Indiana used car market remains tight. The share of pre-owned autos priced below $15,000 fell 3% year over year, even as total inventory increased by roughly 5%. Vehicles in that price range also had the tightest days' supply, at about 49 days, compared with more than 60 days for cars priced at $50,000 and above.

“For many Indiana drivers, a nearly new used car hits a sweet spot. You can still get popular features like driver-assistance systems, smartphone integration, and better fuel economy, without paying the full price or taking the biggest depreciation hit that comes with buying brand new,” explains Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man.

A used vehicle can also make sense for shoppers who want a known model with proven reliability. Rather than paying for the newest design cycle or optional equipment they may not need, buyers can focus on the features that matter most for daily driving: safety, comfort, cargo space, fuel economy, and dependable performance through Indiana's winter months.

November is often a strategic month for used-car shoppers. While dealers work to refresh inventory ahead of the new year, smart buyers act fast. Shoppers who delay until the peak of the holiday season might encounter crowded parking lots and limited options in popular categories.

Thanksgiving also marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. For households preparing for travel, winter commuting, school activities, and family gatherings, a dependable vehicle becomes part of the season's logistics.

Edmunds has also identified November as one of the best times of year to buy a used vehicle, noting that end-of-year promotions and car financing offers can ease demand and improve pricing conditions for buyers.

As part of its Thanksgiving-season activities, Indy Auto Man is offering a $500 bonus on qualifying blacked-out vehicles at its Indianapolis and Westfield locations. The $500 bonus is available on eligible murdered-out autos purchased during the promotional period, starting on the date of the PR publication and running through the end of 2026.

It applies to purchases paid in full, including vehicles purchased with financing, subject to vehicle eligibility and dealership terms. To gain the bonus, customers need to mention the code“black” to the salesman before signing the agreement. It is advised to contact the Indy Auto Man sales team for more information on complete promo offer terms.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is one of the leading multi-brand used-car dealerships in Indiana with locations in Indianapolis and Westfield. Recognized by ThreeBestRated as one of the best used car dealers in the capital of Indiana, Indy Auto Man offers a wide selection of pre-owned cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles, along with customer-focused service designed to help Indiana drivers find reliable transportation at a value-oriented price.

Victor Figlin

Indy Auto Man

+1 317-814-7520

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Nearly New, Nicely Priced: A Thanksgiving Opportunity for Indiana Car Buyers News Provided By Open Word Media November 18, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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