MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The partnership gives every U.S. transit operator an American-made self-driving option it can purchase with federal funds, with no waiver needed

- John Walsh, Founder and CEO of EnderaSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Imagry, the global leader in autonomous public transport, and Endera, an American premium specialty bus manufacturer, today announced a partnership to deliver the first Buy America-compliant autonomous buses and shuttles for U.S. public transit. By pairing Imagry's Level 4 autonomous driving system with Endera's American-built vehicles, the partnership gives every transit operator in the country, from state-level transportation authorities to city and regional agencies, a self-driving option it can buy with federal transit funds. No Buy America waiver needed.Imagry and Endera built the partnership around two goals, to give any U.S. operator that wants a self-driving bus or shuttle an American-made option, and to keep federal transit dollars at home, where they support American manufacturers, suppliers, and workers. The timing matters, as the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) weighs a proposed waiver (Docket FTA-2024-0018) that would let agencies spend federal dollars on imported minibuses, on the premise that no American manufacturer offers a suitable vehicle.“The future of public transit is undoubtedly autonomous and electric,” said John Walsh, Founder and CEO of Endera.“By combining our vertically integrated EV manufacturing with the scale of our legacy business, this partnership will bring Buy America-compliant, FTA-eligible autonomous minibuses to market and dramatically drive down the cost of moving people from one place to another.”Over time, self-driving buses and shuttles will change what public transit can offer riders. As autonomous fleets grow, agencies will be able to run service more often and later into the night, and reach the suburban and rural corridors, campuses, airports, and hospital centers that current service often leaves underserviced. Because each vehicle moves many passengers at once, autonomous transit can widen access for the people who rely on it most, including older adults, people with disabilities, and those without a car, while easing congestion on city streets. The partnership lets agencies begin building toward that future with the federal funding they already count on.“For years, America's self-driving conversation has focused on robotaxis, which add more cars to already crowded streets and serve only the riders who can afford them,” said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry.“Now we can finally turn that technology toward the sector that matters most: moving whole busloads of people, students, seniors, commuters, and workers who depend on public transit every day. Imagry's partnership with Endera means every operator can buy that future with federal funds, made in America, with no waiver required.”Imagry's camera-centric AI-based technology drives without HD maps, LiDAR, or a cloud connection, and it needs no changes to existing road infrastructure. Frost & Sullivan, which recently awarded Imagry its 2026 Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the global autonomous bus industry, found that operating without HD maps spares operators both the upfront cost and the ongoing expense of keeping those maps current. As a result, agencies can bring autonomous service to new routes faster, with more flexibility and at lower cost.About ImagryImagry, working since 2018 on an AI-based full autonomous driving software stack, has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous left- and right-hand side driving software solution for public transportation (for M1, M2, and M3 category vehicles). Imagry's solution has been field-proven since 2019 in autonomous vehicles on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry's system has been selected by Transportation Operators, Transit Authorities, and OEMs to support L3 and L4 in heavy-duty electric buses. Imagry received“Best Practices” awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2023, 2025, and 2026. VisitAbout EnderaFounded in 2018, Endera is a premium specialty bus manufacturer serving transit agencies, hospitality providers, airports, educational institutions, and commercial fleets across the United States. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ohio, Endera operates a state-of-the-art 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility where every vehicle is expertly crafted to deliver exceptional quality, reliability, and value. Visit

Ruth Bridger

Imagry Inc.

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Imagry and Endera Partner to Bring the First Buy America-Compliant Autonomous Buses and Shuttles to U.S. Transit News Provided By Imagry November 18, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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