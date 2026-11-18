Soneda Skincare Solstice Renewal Gift Set

Soneda Skincare VividLift Before and After

Soneda Skincare VividLift Backed by 800+ Clinicians

Soneda Skincare VividLift Customer Testimonial

Soneda Skincare VividLift In Use

Independent study of the VividLift device measured a 173% increase in skin surface hydration after one session; the set is $1,299 through Dec. 15

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soneda Skincare has set holiday pricing of $1,299 for its Solstice Renewal Gift Set, which pairs the VividLift at-home ultrasound skin-lifting device with a three-step overnight serum routine.The set, regularly over $1500, includes the VividLift 2-in-1 Sono + HIFU Device, Soneda's three-step Overnight Retinol Renewal Serum Set and Ovaco Timeslip EGF + PDRN Watermax Gel Serum. The holiday price runs through Dec. 15, 2026, at sonedaskincare.HIFU, or high-intensity focused ultrasound, is the technology used in many in-office skin-lifting treatments. It delivers focused energy to the SMAS, a layer of connective tissue beneath the skin that loosens with age and contributes to sagging along the jaw, cheeks and neck. VividLift's second mode, Sono, uses lower-intensity ultrasonic waves intended to help serums absorb into the skin. Soneda says VividLift is the only handheld at-home device sold in the U.S. that combines both technologies. A full session takes 15-20 minutes.One session was enough to measure a difference. In a study commissioned by the manufacturer and conducted by the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences, women ages 39 to 62 (average age 51) completed a single two-phase Sono and HIFU session using VividLift and Timeslip gel. Researchers measured a 173% increase in skin surface hydration, a 15.89% improvement in skin density and a 13.78% improvement in surface smoothness, along with a reduction in the appearance of sagging at the cheeks and jawline. No adverse skin reactions were reported."Most women I know have tried everything, and they're tired of products that promise a lot and deliver very little," said Jen Johnson, founder of Soneda. "VividLift gave me results I could see in the mirror for 15 minutes a day, without needles or recovery time." Johnson founded Soneda after turning 50 and noticing changes in her skin. Her search for visible results without a complicated routine led her to at-home ultrasound technology with an established following in South Korea's beauty market. The company says VividLift has sold out twice in 2026.Soneda also reports a rise in customers seeking help with facial volume loss after rapid weight loss, a concern that has grown with the use of GLP-1 medications. About 38% of GLP-1 users experience skin sagging, and searches for "Ozempic face" rose 4,600% over three years. "HIFU and sonophoresis treatments can help with mild-to-moderate skin sagging and laxity caused by rapid weight loss from GLP-1s," Johnson said.VividLift is manufactured in Busan, South Korea, by a partner that also produces medical equipment at the same facility. Ovaco Timeslip EGF + PDRN Watermax Gel Serum, from partner brand Ovaco, serves as the conductive gel during device sessions and as a daily hydrating serum.The set's overnight routine is designed to follow each device session and includes three serums:1) EctoVeil 3% Ectoin Recovery Serum, a hydrating serum formulated to support the skin barrier2) ReNewalux Retinol Serum, which combines 0.1% retinol with bakuchiol, peptides and hyaluronic acid3) DualLift EGF + FGF Peptide Super Serum, a growth-factor peptide serum for overnight useAvailability and PricingThe Soneda Solstice Renewal Gift Set is $1,299 through Dec. 15, 2026, regularly $1507, at /products/solstice-renewal-gift-set-vividlift-at-home-hifu-sonophoresis-skin-lifting-device. U.S. orders over $50 ship free, and VividLift is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.About SonedaSoneda is a skincare brand built on a simple standard: products chosen for the visible difference they make, not the hype they generate. Founded after Jen Johnson's own search for effective care at 50, Soneda centers its collection on VividLift, a Korean-made 2-in-1 HIFU and sonophoresis device, alongside premium K-beauty serums and topicals designed to fit real routines. Learn more at sonedaskincare.

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As 'Ozempic Face' Searches Climb, Soneda Skincare Offers At-Home Ultrasound Lifting Set News Provided By YES FACTOR November 18, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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