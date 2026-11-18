David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

Create an evolutionary environment where wound care becomes a process, not a tactic, by prioritizing and pursuing healing, results & organizational success.

- David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer, GentellNEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic wounds affect one in six Medicare beneficiaries, according to the National Library of Medicine. For residents of long-term care facilities, pressure ulcer wound care requires 2.5 hours more nursing care time per day than standard care, according to research from Worldmetrics. It also reports that the additional cost of pressure ulcer care for a typical Medicaid patient is $19,000 per year. Pressure ulcers account for about 40% of the chronic wounds experienced by residents of long-term care facilities. Other chronic wounds include diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, skin tears, post-operative wounds and others. Reducing the number of wounds and the time it takes for healing can significantly increase patient health and satisfaction, as well as contribute to more efficient facility management and profitability.“Although virtually all long-term care facilities have an active connection to a doctor and/or registered nurse, in reality, daily wound care is largely administered by a charge nurse or unit manager. Facilitating a 'Wound Care CultureTM' and team approach to wound care can ultimately save facilities time and money while improving patient outcomes and well-being,” said David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, and an outspoken advocate for the rights of the elderly and disabled.Navazio recommends 7 evolutionary initiatives for improving wound care administration in long-term care, nursing home and skilled nursing facilities:1) Establish wound care as an organizational priority and ensure everyone feels like a valued part of the wound care team.Communicate the importance of wound care and of everyone's role on the team, no matter what their rank may be, in improving its administration to increase patient satisfaction, improve outcomes and to boost overall organizational efficiency.2) Create an environment where wound care is a process, not a tactic.Wound care is more than just bandaging people properly. Create evolution by changing that perspective to one that prioritizes and pursues healing and results by focusing on skills, outcomes, the recovery timeline and organizational success.3) Devote resources to educating the entire team.Provide a wound care educational opportunity to every member of the team and to new members as they are added.4) Refresh the team by providing continuing education.Keep the team engaged and updated regarding the latest tips and technologies in wound care. Continuing education also helps people reinforce and maintain techniques and best practices.5) Make regular team wound care meetings a consistent part of the routine.In addition to other care issues, make wound care part of the agenda. Encourage the team to share wound care experiences, successes and challenges in a supportive environment. Nurture mentoring among the team.6) Increase the team's knowledge base with access to the world's largest wound care database.The world's largest wound care database can provide statistics, treatment strategies, recommendations and more, based on millions of wound experiences. The database's proprietary knowledge core provides empirical wound care protocols and usage guidelines, which are regularly updated.7) Track your organization's wound care healing results and strive to improve each year.Your wound care team can continually improve by tracking results and working hard to surpass them.“An evolutionary focus on wound care will distinguish your facility from others, offering powerful and meaningful advantages. Creating a 'Wound Care CultureTM' elevates care quality and outcomes, supporting faster healing, enhanced resident satisfaction, stronger staff engagement and more efficient use of resources in your organization,” said Navazio.-----ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems designed to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people's lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website:LinkedIn:X:Facebook:# # #

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7 Ways To Improve Wound Care Outcomes In Long-Term Care By Adopting An Evolutionary Wound Care Environment News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations November 18, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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