Using the TAKES framework, Charles Mastroni compares a worldview that leaves God out of the picture with the Christian worldview, which places God at the center.

Author Charles Mastroni

In Why Not God?, Charles Mastroni explores how worldviews influence not only individual choices but also the values and direction of society.

- Charles Mastroni

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People often take their beliefs for granted, rarely questioning the assumptions that shape their understanding of the world. But how much of what people accept as true reflects reality, and how much is filtered through personal experience, cultural influences and unconscious bias? In Why Not God? Rethinking Our Beliefs About Truth and Faith, Charles Mastroni explores how worldviews influence not only individual choices but also the values and direction of society.

“Over the years, I've come to see how profoundly our beliefs shape not only who we are but also the societies we build,” Mastroni writes.“Whether or not we recognize it, every one of us lives out a worldview - a framework that answers life's biggest questions about God, humanity, truth, morality and what happens after death.”

Mastroni argues that examining those underlying assumptions is essential to understanding why people believe what they do. Personal histories and biases can influence how individuals interpret information, often without their awareness. Yet the difficulty of recognizing truth, he maintains, does not mean objective truth or objective morality ceases to exist.

To help readers examine how their underlying beliefs shape their understanding of truth, Mastroni introduces the TAKES model, which stands for Theology, Anthropology, Knowledge, Ethics and Salvation. The framework explores five foundational dimensions of a worldview, comparing an approach that leaves God out of the picture with the Christian worldview, which places God at the center.

Through the TAKES framework, Mastroni explores questions surrounding the nature of God, the essence of humanity, the limits of human wisdom, the nature of truth, morality and the possibility of salvation. He also examines evidence for the Bible, the lure of idolatry, progressivism and other influences that shape contemporary beliefs.

The result is an examination of how seemingly abstract ideas about God, truth and human nature can become practical frameworks for individual decisions and the societies those individuals create.

Inviting readers to approach the material with an open mind and a willing heart, Why Not God? encourages a deeper examination of the assumptions behind competing worldviews and the consequences of accepting them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Charles Mastroni has a bachelor's degree from Penn State and an MBA from Western Connecticut State University. He also attended classes at Reform Theological Seminary. He has worked in the field of global sourcing and purchasing for 15 years. Previously, he was a self-employed tradesman and foreman in construction. After becoming a Christian in 1989, he began attending church where he now regularly teaches and preaches. After living through and leaving the sexual revolution of the 1970s, he prayed to God for meaning, and God graciously answered him. He married his wife in 1988 and is the father of a son and a daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys various sports, especially American football, basketball and baseball.

For more information, please visit Charlesmastroni.

Why Not God? Rethinking Our Beliefs About Truth and Faith

Publisher: Emerald Lake Books

ISBN-13: ‎978-1945847950

Available from

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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How Worldview Filters Can Distort Truth, Morality and Human Nature News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, World & Regional



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