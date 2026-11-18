Heights Behavioral Health treats depression, anxiety, and substance use together through dual diagnosis treatment in the Houston Heights.

A private therapy office at Heights Behavioral Health, 1009 Yale Street, where master's-level clinicians treat co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions.

The lounge at Heights Behavioral Health, where partial hospitalization clients share a chef-prepared lunch on program days.

Only 1 in 7 adults with both a mental illness and a substance use disorder gets treated for both. A Houston Heights practice treats them together.

- Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral HealthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families gather for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, Heights Behavioral Health is urging Houston families to look past the extra glass of wine and notice what it may be covering. The outpatient practice, located at 1009 Yale Street just off 11th Street in the Houston Heights, offers dual diagnosis treatment in Houston for adults whose drinking or drug use is tangled up with depression, anxiety, or trauma.Millions Have Both. Few Get Treated for Both.In 2024, 21.2 million U.S. adults had both a mental illness and a substance use disorder, according to the federal National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Only 14.5 percent of them, about one in seven, received treatment for both conditions. More than 4 in 10 received no treatment at all.That gap matters most during the holidays, when alcohol is everywhere and routines disappear. For many adults, what looks like the holiday blues is holiday depression or anxiety that has been managed with a drink, and grief, family tension, and loneliness can feel heavier than at any other time of year."The holidays are when we see self-medicating come out into the open," said Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Heights Behavioral Health. "Someone drinks to quiet anxiety, the drinking deepens the depression, and the depression becomes the reason to drink again. If you treat only one side of that cycle, the other side pulls the person right back. Real recovery means treating both at the same time, with one team."Why Alcohol and Depression Travel TogetherAlcohol is a depressant. It can ease anxiety or sadness for an evening, then worsen mood, sleep, and energy in the days that follow. Over time, that pattern can make depression harder to treat and drinking harder to stop. The same cycle appears with anxiety and alcohol, with trauma and substance use, and with prescription and recreational drugs.Signs Holiday Drinking May Be Covering Something DeeperClinicians at Heights Behavioral Health encourage families to watch for:- Drinking to calm nerves before family gatherings, or to sleep afterward- Low mood, irritability, or withdrawal that lasts beyond the holiday itself- Drinking alone, hiding alcohol, or downplaying how much was consumed- Anxiety or panic that spikes on the mornings after drinking- Pulling away from work, friends, or activities that used to matter- Talk of feeling hopeless, worthless, or like a burdenWhat Dual Diagnosis Treatment Looks LikeDual diagnosis treatment, also called co-occurring disorders treatment, means mental health and substance use are treated together. At Heights Behavioral Health, both are treated at the same time by the same master's-level clinicians and on-staff psychiatrists. Care may include individual therapy, small groups capped at 15, CBT and DBT, EMDR and other trauma therapies, family groups, and psychiatric evaluation with medication management, including medication-assisted treatment for alcohol and opioid use when appropriate. Progress is measured with standardized depression and anxiety screenings throughout treatment.Clients start at the level of care they need. Options include a partial hospitalization program in Houston for full-day structure, the flagship Individualized Intensive Program (IIP), day and Evening IOP for people who are working, and Virtual IOP for adults anywhere in Texas.You Do Not Have to Wait for January"Many families decide to wait until after the holidays, then the new year arrives and the same struggle is still there," said Zoe Pulido, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. "A confidential conversation now can change how the next few months go. Care can often begin the same week, and our team helps with FMLA paperwork so a job does not have to stand in the way."Getting HelpAdmissions answers calls seven days a week, 8:00 am to 7:30 pm, at (877) 549-5102, and calls back the same day. Spouses, parents, adult children, and therapists are welcome to make the first call. Heights Behavioral Health is a private-pay practice and works with out-of-network benefits, including superbills for reimbursement.If you or someone you love is in crisis, call or text 988, or call 911 in an emergency.About Heights Behavioral HealthHeights Behavioral Health is a founder-led, female-owned outpatient behavioral health practice at 1009 Yale Street, Suite A, Houston, Texas 77008, offering dual diagnosis treatment, mental health care, substance use treatment, and treatment for process addictions. Programs include Individualized Intensive Programming, Partial Hospitalization, day, evening, and virtual Intensive Outpatient programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and monthly Family Intensives. Learn more at heightsbehavioralhealth.

Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder

Heights Behavioral Health

+1 877-549-5102

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Holiday Drinking and Depression: Why Houston Clinicians Urge Dual Diagnosis Treatment News Provided By Heights Behavioral Health LLC November 18, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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