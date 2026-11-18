Recognition for Achievement in AI-Driven Marketing Announced at New York City Ceremony

- Laura Meyer, Founder and CEO of Envision HorizonsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laura Meyer, Founder and CEO of Envision Horizons, has been named a Gold StevieAward winner in the Achievement in AI-Driven Marketing category in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The winners were announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 16.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for“crowned,” the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand award placements were revealed to finalists at a ceremony in New York City on November 16.More than 480 women and their guests from around the world attended the ceremony, which was broadcast live.More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 300 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Envision Horizons' Laura Meyer won in the Achievement in AI-Driven Marketing category for her leadership in advancing AI-driven consumer insights, technology, and marketing solutions for brands.As Founder and CEO of Envision Horizons, Meyer has helped position the company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape. Founded in 2017, Envision Horizons is a tech-enabled growth agency supporting brands across Amazon, TikTok, and emerging e-commerce platforms. The company combines marketplace expertise with proprietary technology and data-driven insights to help brands navigate changing consumer behaviors and accelerate growth.Meyer's AI-focused work includes original consumer research involving more than 1,000 consumers, the development of the AI Visibility Tracker, and NorthStar AI, tools designed to help brands understand and respond to how artificial intelligence is changing product discovery and consumer decision-making. Under her leadership, Envision Horizons reported 53% revenue growth in 2025 and maintained nearly 90% client retention, reflecting the company's continued growth and client relationships.“Winning this award is a testament to both what brands can achieve when they have the right insights and technology to navigate today's rapidly evolving marketplace, and our role in helping them get there,” said Laura Meyer, Founder and CEO of Envision Horizons.“We've always believed that data should do more than explain what's happening; it should empower brands to anticipate what's next and act on it. I'm honored to have a team at Envision Horizons that is deeply committed to growing in the next era of commerce, and thankful to the Stevie Awards for recognizing the value behind that commitment.”Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined based on the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, serving across eight judging committees.“As we celebrate the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, we are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of women and women-led organizations around the world. This year's winners exemplify the leadership, innovation, and dedication that continue to drive progress across industries. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand Stevie Award winners on their well-deserved recognition and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at .Entries for the 2027 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.About Envision HorizonsEnvision Horizons is a tech-enabled growth agency helping brands scale across Amazon, TikTok, and emerging commerce platforms. Founded in 2017 by Laura Meyer, the company combines marketplace expertise, performance marketing, proprietary technology, and consumer insights to help brands navigate the evolving digital commerce landscape. An Amazon Advanced Advertising Partner, Envision Horizons works with more than 70 brands and has grown into an eight-figure agency with a team of approximately 75 employees. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and received Modern Retail's Best Ecommerce Technology Award.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Brielle Cotterman

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ENVISION HORIZONS' LAURA MEYER WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2026 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media November 18, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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