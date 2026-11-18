MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As winter and insurance renewals arrive, the house manager app keeps a home's manuals, warranties, recalls and maintenance history in one place that lasts.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people could not say when their water heater was installed, whether the dishwasher is still under warranty, or where the manual ended up. The paperwork that protects a house tends to live in a kitchen drawer, a few old emails and nobody's memory, and that scattering carries a cost that shows up at the worst moments. Manse, the house manager app at mymanse, was built to change that by giving a home one lasting record of its appliances, documents, warranties and maintenance history.The problem is familiar to anyone who owns a house. Warranties lapse and repairs that should have been covered get paid in full. Recalls go unnoticed because no one is tracking them. Maintenance that would have kept coverage valid gets skipped, and when something finally breaks, the rush to prove what was owned and when it was bought can slow an insurance claim to a crawl. None of it feels urgent on any given day, which is exactly why it keeps happening.Manse sets out to make that record effortless to keep. A homeowner photographs the serial tag on an appliance, and the app identifies the exact model, then pulls up the manual, the current warranty status and any open recalls for that unit. Inspection reports, receipts and policies can be added alongside it, and the app sends a reminder when maintenance is due. Ask it about a specific machine and it answers for that model rather than offering advice meant for a similar one. In one case a homeowner used Manse to flag a repair that came to two thousand dollars, just above a one thousand dollar deductible, and routed it to insurance instead of paying out of pocket, saving close to a thousand dollars that would otherwise have slipped by.The timing is deliberate. Heating systems work hardest in winter, home insurance renewals cluster at the end of the year, and the holidays bring new appliances into the house whose paperwork is rarely filed. All of it rewards a little order. Keeping a current home maintenance checklist is one of the least expensive ways to protect a house, and understanding what a policy actually includes, down to the detail of personal property coverage, is often the difference between a fast payout and a long argument.At the center of the product is an idea Manse calls the home profile, a single record of a property's identity, major systems, appliances and maintenance history kept in one place. Because the profile belongs to the home rather than to one owner, it can travel with the property. When a house sells, the next owner inherits a documented history instead of a drawer of mystery keys and unlabeled filters. For a job that has lived for years across spreadsheets, shoeboxes and good intentions, that continuity is the part owners tend to find genuinely useful."We built Manse because we were tired of relearning our own houses every time something broke," said Dawn McKenna, co-founder of Manse. "A home holds years of decisions and purchases, and almost none of it is written down anywhere you can find later. We wanted to give people one place where the house remembers for them."Rob Miller, co-founder of Manse, said the goal was to remove the work that stops people from ever starting. "Nobody is going to sit down and catalog their whole house, so we made it a photo and a few taps," he said. "The serial tag tells us the model, and from there we bring in the manual, the warranty and the recall history on our own. The part an owner would dread is the part we handle."Manse is available now at mymanse. A home profile stays private to its owner unless the owner chooses to share it, everything added can be permanently deleted on request, and the record is built to last through repairs, renovations and a change of owner. Manse is a house manager app that keeps a home's appliances, documents, warranties and maintenance history in one connected record it calls the folio, and answers questions about the specific home an owner actually has. The company is based in Chicago.

Emma Sivess

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Manse Is Building the Record Every Home Should Have Kept All Along News Provided By Unlimited Content November 18, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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