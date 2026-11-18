Weekend Brunch 7am-1pm (Courtesy Photo Perini)

Just Some of the Incredibe Selections (Courtesy Photo Perini)

New menu features traditional breakfast favorites, creative specialties, and brunch cocktails as Tava House expands its dining experiences

- Brad Beck, general manager of Tava HouseWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tava House is giving residents and visitors another reason to gather around the table with the introduction of a new weekend brunch menu at Firebrand Chophouse, featuring a combination of traditional breakfast favorites, distinctive culinary creations and specialty beverages.The new brunch offering is part of Tava House's continuing effort to expand dining opportunities while strengthening its role as a community gathering place and destination for visitors to the Pikes Peak region."Our goal is to create a brunch experience that gives people something to look forward to on the weekends," said Brad Beck, general manager of Tava House. "Whether guests are looking for a traditional breakfast, something a little more adventurous or simply a relaxing meal with family and friends, we want them to enjoy great food, welcoming service and the atmosphere that makes Tava House special."The Firebrand brunch menu features seven main selections, with prices ranging from $14 to $24.Among the offerings are:.American Classic ($14): Two eggs, bacon or sausage, country potatoes and biscuits..Breakfast Tacos ($15): Bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheese and pico de gallo served on corn or flour tortillas..Biscuits & Gravy ($15): Grandma Rose's homemade biscuits topped with house gravy and crumbled sausage, served with eggs and bacon..Chicken & Waffles ($18): Crispy fried chicken, a Belgian waffle, spicy maple and arugula..Rum Banana French Toast ($18): Battered Texas toast with a rum banana Foster topping, whipped cream and bacon..Morning Orchard Waffles ($18): Belgian waffles topped with cinnamon apples, chocolate oat streusel crisp, whipped cream and bacon..Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs ($24): House-battered cube steak with gravy, country potatoes, eggs and a biscuit.Guests may also select individual breakfast items from an a la carte menu.The beverage menu features specialty coffees, espresso drinks, juices, kombucha, and brunch cocktails. Among the featured beverages is the Tavamosa, which lets guests combine their choice of sparkling beverage with juice. Bloody Marys and other sparkling beverages are also available."Brunch gives our culinary team another opportunity to demonstrate its creativity while offering the familiar dishes people enjoy," Beck said. "We have tried to build a menu with something for everyone, from a classic breakfast to dishes that offer a little something different."BUILDING A COMMUNITY DESTINATIONThe introduction of weekend brunch represents another step in the development of Tava House, which began welcoming guests in May 2026.Located in Woodland Park with views of Pikes Peak, Tava House was developed around a vision of bringing people together through food, hospitality, entertainment and shared experiences.Rather than operating as a single traditional restaurant, the concept brings several complementary dining and gathering experiences together under one roof."Tava House was envisioned as something more than a place to have a meal," said Derek Waggoner, a Tava House investor and one of the driving forces behind the development. "We wanted to create a place where the community could come together, where families and friends could spend time together and where visitors would discover another reason to make Woodland Park part of their plans."Waggoner said the addition of brunch reflects the continued evolution of the business and its commitment to offering guests new reasons to visit."Every new experience we introduce is another opportunity to bring people through our doors and strengthen our connection with the community," Waggoner said. "Weekend brunch is a natural extension of that vision. It allows us to welcome guests at another time of day and continue building Tava House as a destination for the entire Pikes Peak region."MULTIPLE EXPERIENCES, ONE TAVA HOUSETava House offers three distinct food and beverage experiences, along with a dedicated special events venue.FIREBRAND CHOPHOUSE provides an upscale dining experience featuring steaks, chef-inspired selections and an atmosphere designed for special occasions and memorable meals. The addition of weekend brunch broadens its culinary offerings. (Brunch Menu)TAPROOM offers a more casual setting where guests can enjoy food, beer and an informal gathering place for friends and families.BAR ABOVE THE CLOUDS provides another distinctive experience, featuring cocktails, wine and an inviting atmosphere for conversation and social gatherings.RIVER ROOM serves as Tava House's dedicated banquet and special events venue, accommodating private celebrations, business gatherings, community events, receptions and other special occasions. Its flexible setting supports the property's broader mission of bringing people together.Together, the four experiences reflect the Tava House philosophy of providing multiple ways for guests to gather, dine, celebrate and connect."One of the things that makes Tava House different is that people can visit for entirely different reasons and still feel they are part of the same place," Waggoner said. "Someone may come for a casual lunch, a special dinner, a business gathering or a family celebration. We want every one of those experiences to reflect the hospitality and community spirit behind Tava House."ABOUT TAVA HOUSETava House is a multi-experience dining, hospitality and events destination in Woodland Park, Colorado, serving residents and visitors throughout the Pikes Peak region. Opened in 2026, Tava House brings together Firebrand Chophouse, the Taproom, Bar Above the Clouds and the River Room special events venue. Built around a vision of community connection, exceptional hospitality and memorable experiences, Tava House strives to be a gathering place where food, friendship and community come together.

Michael Perini

Tava House Media Relations

+1 719-651-5943

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Tava House Introduces Weekend Brunch at Firebrand Chophouse in Woodland Park, CO News Provided By Perini & Associates November 18, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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