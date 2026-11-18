Event Flyer for Event, including performers.

On November 19, a benefit at The Copa will support dancer Misha Morales and draw attention to the disproportionate toll of kidney failure in Latino communities.

- Maria Torres

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City's Latino arts community is coming together for A Night for Misha: Together for Hope, an evening of live music, dance, and solidarity in support of Misha Morales, a dancer and performing artist. In September 2025, Misha was diagnosed with collapsing focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare and aggressive kidney disease. She is now undergoing dialysis while awaiting a kidney transplant.

The fundraiser takes place Thursday, November 19, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at The Copa, 625 West 51st Street in Manhattan. Admission is $10, with 100% of the admission price going directly to support Misha's living expenses, medical and transplant-related costs, and recovery needs.

A Community Comes Together

Hosted by Maria Torres, Luis Salgado, Amneris Martinez, and Miguel Guadalupe, the evening will bring together artists, friends, and community members to celebrate friendship, generosity, and hope.

“When someone in our community is facing a difficult time, we come together and support one another,” said Maria Torres, Broadway director, choreographer, and co-founder of the Maria Torres Emerging Artists Foundation.“This evening is about celebrating Misha and surrounding her with the love, friendship, and support she deserves.”

“Misha isn't just a friend. She's family,” said co-host Miguel Guadalupe.“When family needs you, you show up. That's the spirit in which we came together to create this evening.”

An Evening of Music and Dance

The evening will feature performances by artists contributing their time and talent in support of Misha.

Natalia Peguero is a Bronx-born vocalist, actress, and teaching artist whose theater credits include In the Heights, West Side Story, and Dreamgirls.

Emy Ramos is a singer and actor whose theater credits include Aguardiente, Into the Woods, Spring Awakening, and Shrek the Musical. Ramos has also performed in cabarets at 54 Below and Don't Tell Mama.

Rumbamena is a New York-based Latin dance company founded by Peruvian dancer and choreographer Ximena Salgado.

Sebastián Natal is a Uruguayan multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and music producer and a member of the Grammy-nominated Pedrito Martínez Group.

Alejandro“Alex” Garcia is an Emmy-winning drummer, composer, and educator born in Chile and raised in Cuba. He leads the AfroMantra Band, blending

jazz, funk, rock, and Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean influences. He is affiliated with Get Empowered! and GlobalArts to Go.

“The arts have an extraordinary ability to bring people together, but their greatest power is in what we can accomplish when we come together for someone who needs us,” said Luis Salgado, director, choreographer, performer, and founder of R.Evolucion Latina.“Through music, dance, and performance, we are celebrating Misha while reminding everyone that our community's strength comes from how we care for one another.”

“Sometimes the most meaningful thing we can do is simply show up for someone,” said Amneris Martinez, dancer, choreographer, and founder of Borinsura Dance Movement and Women's Pride NYC.“This evening is about turning friendship into action and making sure Misha feels the strength of the community standing behind her. Every ticket, every donation, and every person who joins us makes a difference.”

Beyond One Night: Raising Awareness About Kidney Disease

Misha's experience highlights a broader health issue affecting Latino families. According to the National Kidney Foundation, Hispanic and Latino Americans experience approximately twice the incidence of kidney failure as White Americans.

The organizers extend special thanks to Camille Cabrera and The Copa for generously providing the venue and contributing staff time and resources to make the evening possible. The Maria Torres Emerging Artists Foundation (MTEAF) is a community partner.

About the Hosts

Maria Torres has worked across Broadway, film, television, and live entertainment, with credits including So You Think You Can Dance, Disney's Enchanted, El Cantante, and Celia Cruz: The Musical.

Luis Salgado is an arts educator whose work spans Broadway and international theater.

Amneris Martinez is a Puerto Rican dance instructor from Ponce known for blending Puerto Rican salsa, New York mambo, and Afro-Cuban influences.

Miguel Guadalupe is cofounder of River Wolf LLC and a board director of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Event at a Glance

A Night for Misha: Together for Hope

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 7:00–11:00 p.m.

Venue: The Copa, 625 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019

Admission: $10 per person

Tickets: Eventbrite

Donations: Misha's SupportNow campaign

Living Kidney Donor Information: National Kidney Registry

Miguel Guadalupe

River Wolf LLC

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