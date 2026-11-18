MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North County Gymnastics recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.9-star rating across 364 consumer reviews.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids, a gymnastics academy serving San Diego's 4S Ranch community and nearby North County neighborhoods, has been named People's Choice - San Diego 2027 in the Gymnastics and Ninja Academies category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 364 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the gym's focus on helping children grow in confidence, skill, and character in a safe, consistent setting.

The 4S Ranch gym has taught gymnastics, tumbling, ninja, and circus in North County San Diego since 1987 and is where the rest of the company expanded from. Classes run from parent-and-me movement at nine months through recreational gymnastics and an invite-only competitive team that continues through Level 10. The gym also offers camps, birthday parties, private lessons, open gym, and adaptive gymnastics. Coaches average seven to 15 years with the company, are CPR and First Aid certified, are background-checked, and train through an in-house coaching academy. The family-owned program is led by Owner and CEO Daniel Gundert, who joined as a coach in 2003 and later acquired the company, and now serves more than 6,000 students a week across its San Diego locations.

"Gymnastics is how we help kids grow in confidence, character, and skill, starting as early as nine months and going all the way to a Level 10 team," said Daniel Gundert, Owner and CEO of North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids. "Being named People's Choice by the families we've served in San Diego means a great deal to our coaches and our whole team. It tells us that keeping this gym safe, consistent, and welcoming is making a real difference."

About North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids

North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids is a family-owned gymnastics academy in San Diego that has taught children in North County since 1987. The original 4S Ranch gym offers classes from parent-and-me movement at nine months through a Level 10 competitive and elite team, along with camps, parties, and adaptive gymnastics.

Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Daniel Gundert

North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids

+1 858-451-0204

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North County Gymnastics and the Gyminny Kids Named People's Choice - San Diego 2027 News Provided By Awardy November 18, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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