Edison Chen at the Dallas Office

Attributes 584% Growth to Creator-Led Communities spanning North America, Latin America, and Europe

- - Edison Chen

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clapper today announced that it ranked number 119 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Clapper grew 584% during 2022 to 2025.

Clapper's chief executive officer, Edison Chen, credits creator-led online communities and diverse communities spanning North America, Latin America, and Europe with the company's 584% growth rate. He said,“This recognition belongs to the creators and communities who make Clapper what it is. We built the Clapper app around a simple idea: everyone deserves a place to share their voice and find their people. We're proud of how far we've come, and we're excited to keep building tools that help our community be heard, be seen, and be valued.”

Chen's approach to technology, product development, and community was highlighted in a 2026 UT Dallas profile of the Clapper founder and CEO. Clapper also drew national attention in January 2025, when Business Insider reported on the platform's app-store momentum as users explored alternatives to TikTok.

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Clapper

Clapper is a creator-first social platform centered on authentic connection and community. Through the Clapper app, creators can share short videos, livestream, connect around shared interests, and access tools to support their work. Learn more at .

About Deloitte

Please see for a detailed description of their legal structure.

Harri Drake

Clapper Media Group Inc.

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Clapper Ranked Number 119th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM News Provided By Clapper Media Group Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



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