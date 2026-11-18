MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 18 (IANS) Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' in Bay of Bengal is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as well as South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its latest bulletin on Wednesday night, the IMD said Cyclone 'Akvan' over the west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of nine kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 17:30 hours over the same region, about 500 km southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 540 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 560 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 630 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 690 km south of Puri (Odisha).

Continuing to move north-northwestward, it is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, by noon of November 20 as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, it added.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and CEO of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), said that fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

He said that on Thursday, scattered heavy rains are expected in the districts of North Andhra.

Srikakulam district may experience moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas, while moderate rains are likely in parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts.

Along the North Andhra coast, strong winds are expected on Thursday, reaching speeds of 60–70 km/h, with gusts potentially peaking at 80 km/h.

Residents in the coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh have been advised to remain alert. Farmers are also urged to take necessary precautions regarding their agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha said administrative machinery must remain on high alert for the next 48 hours.

She held a review meeting with officials to discuss the potential impact of the cyclone, precautionary measures, and relief operations.

She directed officials across all state departments to remain fully alert for the next 48 hours, emphasising the need to take proactive steps to prevent any loss of life or property.

The Home Minister added that 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and local fire service units have been kept on standby to handle any emergency situations arising from the cyclone.

She said that arrangements have been made to immediately deploy relief teams to areas where they may be required.

The Home Minister directed that control centres established at the district and mandal headquarters must operate 24/7 and respond promptly to complaints or requests for assistance from the public.