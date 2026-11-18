MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) The FBI has reported an approximately 85 per cent increase this year in cases involving extremists seeking to spread chaos and destruction, as it brings counterterrorism and child-protection specialists together to investigate networks operating online.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats, FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia said the bureau had more than 1,474 pending cases involving what it calls nihilistic violent extremism.

Raia described these extremists as driven by“hostility toward society and a desire to destabilise it through chaos and destruction”.

The figures concern investigations, not the number of attacks or convictions.

The FBI has established a dedicated unit bringing together experts in counterterrorism and violent crimes against children, Raia said. It also works with foreign partners to disrupt networks operating in the United States and abroad.

He listed nihilistic violent extremists alongside anti-government or anti-authority extremists and racially or ethnically motivated extremists among the principal domestic violent extremism threats facing the country.

Earlier FBI warnings explain how these investigations intersect with online child exploitation.

In a February advisory, the bureau's Boston office described networks commonly known as“764” and related groups that befriend vulnerable people online before manipulating and blackmailing them into increasingly harmful conduct.

The FBI calls this tactic sadistic online exploitation. Perpetrators use abusive material to maintain control over victims and demand further acts, the advisory said.

The bureau cautioned that not everyone participating in such networks shares a nihilistic extremist motivation. Some act for sexual gratification, social status, a sense of belonging or a combination of reasons. Investigators assess each case individually.

That distinction means membership in an abusive online network does not automatically establish a particular extremist motive, even when the conduct itself is criminal.

The FBI's Philadelphia office issued a further warning in September, saying these networks operate through social media, gaming platforms and mobile applications commonly used by young people.

Offenders may initially establish a friendship or romantic relationship, then use threats and coercion to shame and isolate their victims, the bureau said.

Victims are typically between 10 and 17, although investigators have encountered children as young as nine. Adults can also be targeted.

The Philadelphia advisory described the threat as international, with victims in the United States and elsewhere.

It urged parents and caregivers to watch for sudden withdrawal, changes in sleeping or eating habits, unexplained gifts and an online relationship that appears to cause fear.

The bureau recommended maintaining communication with children, using parental controls and preserving messages that could serve as evidence. Children should know they can refuse requests for explicit images, even from someone they trust, it said.