MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) In a coordinated anti-drug operation, Ahmedabad City Police registered four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested five people, seizing 549 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 524 grams of ganja in a single night.

The operation was conducted by Zone-7 police on November 18 as part of the 'No Drugs in Ahmedabad City' campaign launched to curb the sale and supply of narcotic substances and prevent drug addiction among young people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma said a special NDPS drive was organised across the zone following instructions to strengthen human intelligence and informant networks to identify drug suppliers and peddlers.

"Teams comprising Assistant Commissioners of Police from M and N divisions, police inspectors from all Zone-7 police stations and the Local Crime Branch (LCB), led by Police Sub-Inspector H D Vaghela, conducted intensive patrolling and combing operations," he said.

Three cases were detected by the LCB team and one by Vejalpur police.

In the first case, Anandnagar police arrested Pavan Soni, 32, and Mehbub Ibrahimabhai Khalifa, 34, and seized 480 sealed bottles of prohibited cough syrup valued at Rs 5.64 lakh.

Four mobile phones worth Rs 1.8 lakh, Rs 17,600 in cash and a car valued at Rs one lakh were also seized. The total value of the seized property was Rs seven lakh.

In a separate case, Vejalpur police arrested Imran Mansuri, 48, and recovered 69 sealed bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 81,178.50. An auto-rickshaw, a car, a mobile phone and Rs 1,160 in cash were also seized. The total value of the seized property was Rs 1,62,338.50.

In another case registered at Vejalpur police station, Mehrab Khan alias Mehtab Khan Ayub Khan Pathan, 28, was arrested with 427 grams of ganja valued at Rs 21,350.

Vasna police registered the fourth case and arrested Irshadali alias Shah Rukh Asmatali Saiyed, 37, with 97 grams of ganja worth Rs 4,850. Police also seized Rs 2,657 in cash, a black plastic bag and a black hoodie jacket. The total value of the seized property was Rs 7,507.

The four cases were registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The Vejalpur cough syrup case also includes Section 283 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The operation forms part of the city police's drive to identify and act against suppliers and street-level peddlers of narcotic substances.