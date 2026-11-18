MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday transferred 34 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, with immediate effect.

In a major restructuring of the Bengaluru police administration, the government has also divided the city into five separate police commissionerates, on the lines of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The five new police commissionerates are Central Bengaluru City, East Bengaluru City, West Bengaluru City, North Bengaluru City and South Bengaluru City. The government has appointed separate police commissioners to head each of these commissionerates.

As part of the restructuring, the government has appointed R. Hitendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and head of the new commissionerate system. He replaces Seemanth Kumar Singh, who has been transferred as ADGP, Fire and Emergency Services.

Hitendra, a 1996-batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner within hours of his appointment. Seemanth Kumar Singh formally handed over charge to him. Hitendra also met Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and thanked him.

The five newly appointed police commissioners are Labhu Ram for Central Bengaluru City, P.S. Harsha for East Bengaluru City, Vikash Kumar Vikash for West Bengaluru City, M.B. Boralingaiah for North Bengaluru City and C. Vamshi Krishna for South Bengaluru City.

Senior IPS officer Hemant M. Nimbalkar, who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as Bengaluru City (Traffic) Police Commissioner. He has also been given additional charge as Commissioner of the upgraded Anti-Rowdy Squad. He will oversee crime-control activities under the supervision of the chief commissioner.

Speaking to the media after handing over charge, Seemanth Kumar Singh said he had served as Bengaluru Police Commissioner for one-and-a-half years and that every day had brought new challenges.

"I had tried to make Bengaluru a drug-free city during my tenure as Police Commissioner. It was challenging when I took charge as well. All police officers and personnel extended their cooperation. I thank all the staff," he said.

He also expressed pride in being the last Police Commissioner of undivided Bengaluru, before the city was reorganised into five commissionerates.

Among the other senior-level transfers, Bijay Kumar Singh has been appointed ADGP, Law and Order, in place of R. Hitendra. S. Murugan has been posted as ADGP, Lokayukta, while Manish Kharbikar has been appointed ADGP, Communications, Logistics and Modernisation, Bengaluru.

N. Shashi Kumar has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, while Anupam Agarwal has been posted as IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

Sharanappa S.D. has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Railways. Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has been posted as DIG and Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City. M. Puttamadaiah has been appointed DIG, Southern Range, Mysuru, while M. Ashwini has been posted as DIG, Recruitment Division, Bengaluru. J.K. Rashmi has been transferred as DIG, Vigilance, Water Resources Department.

Several Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have also been transferred as part of the restructuring of the Bengaluru police administration.

Anoop A. Shetty has been appointed DCP (Traffic), East Bengaluru City; Laxman Nimbargi as DCP, CAR (Central Office), Central Bengaluru City; Channabasavanna Langoti as DCP, Indiranagar, Central Bengaluru City; and Nagesh D.L. as DCP, Yeshwanthpur, North Bengaluru City.

Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasara has been posted as DCP (Traffic), Central Bengaluru City, while Yatheesh N. has been appointed DCP, Kengeri (Southwest), West Bengaluru City.

Saidulu Adavath has been transferred as SP, Internal Security Division (ISD), Bengaluru. Srihari Babu B.L. has been appointed DCP, Whitefield, East Bengaluru City, while Geetha M.S. has been posted as DCP, East Bengaluru City.

Ranjith Kumar Bandaru has been appointed DCP (Administration), Bengaluru City, while Ashok K.V. has been posted as DCP, Peenya, West Bengaluru City.

Vikram Amathe has been appointed DCP, North Bengaluru City; Lakshmi Ganesh K. as DCP, Gandhinagar, Central Bengaluru City; and P.V. Sneha as DCP (Traffic), West Bengaluru City.