MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged street vendors, including women vendors, to expand their businesses by availing themselves of financial assistance from banks and other financial institutions.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, CM Khandu encouraged the vendors to also explore the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) to strengthen and expand their business activities.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)'s new Vending Shed at Zoo Road (Gophur) here and dedicated the facility to the mothers and sisters who earn their living as street and market vendors in the capital.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu acknowledged that many people in the tribal community hesitate to approach banks for financial assistance, but said such apprehensions were based on a mistaken notion.

He said that even some of the country's biggest companies depend on financial support from banks and other financial institutions to grow their businesses, as no individual or entrepreneur has unlimited capital of their own.

Built on 8,000 square metres of land taken on lease for four-and-a-half years, with a provision for extension, the shed was conceived on the initiative of Mayor Likha Nari.

It has two aims -- to give vendors organised, designated spaces, including those displaced during eviction drives within IMC limits, and to bring the Corporation a steady income through the systematic allotment of stalls and collection of rent.

The shed is planned for 1,200 stalls.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Corporators for what he called an excellent initiative, and said he was confident the market would be well maintained.

He said he trusted that those who work in the shed would take care of the new property and keep it clean.

CM Khandu encouraged vendors to build their businesses with the help of banks.

He pointed to the PM SVANidhi scheme and urged them to also look at the Mudra scheme.

He acknowledged that many people in the tribal community hesitate to approach a bank but said that was a mistaken notion.

Even the country's biggest companies, he noted, grow with money from banks and financial institutions, because no individual has unlimited capital of their own.

Looking back over a decade, the Chief Minister said that Itanagar and Naharlagun had changed remarkably.

Ten years ago, he added, there was hardly a proper shop and the roads were narrow.

"Today the twin capital has double-lane roads, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, and young Arunachalees are investing in startups and businesses."

He said it was every citizen's responsibility to keep the city clean and treat it as their own home.

He also encouraged landowners to invest in their own land and noted that this was already beginning to happen.

On the plans ahead, CM Khandu said that despite the growth of tourism in the state, the twin capital still has no five-star hotel.

The state government has set aside a large tract of land near the Hollongi Airport, and the newly formed Hollongi Area Development Authority will soon issue a Request for Proposals.

A five-star hotel and a convention centre are planned there, and work on a large stadium has already begun.

Welcoming investment, the Chief Minister said, would create jobs for the state's youth.

He also announced that a waterfront development project, proposed under the Prime Minister's PM-DevINE scheme along the river Dikrong from the railway station onward, would begin this year as a major tourism attraction.

He said that he had asked the Urban Development and Town Planning departments to plan a ropeway for the twin capital, using the best European technology, for both tourists and daily commuters, and that tenders were expected shortly.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the long-standing difficulty of Itanagar's growth, with much of the land falling under reserve forest and wildlife areas, leading to unplanned development.