MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Nvidia, including whether its disclosures misled investors.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the investigation's full scope could not immediately be established.

An SEC spokesperson told Barron's that the agency does not comment on whether investigations exist. The outlet said it had sought a response from Nvidia. An investigation does not establish wrongdoing.

Separately, Nvidia said it would submit its quarterly regulatory report, known as a Form 10-Q, in the coming weeks.

“We plan to file our 10-Q in the coming weeks,” the company said in commentary accompanying its third-quarter results Tuesday. It said it had provided supplemental financial information on its investor website in the meantime.

The timing departs from Nvidia's recent practice of submitting the quarterly filing alongside its earnings announcement, MarketWatch reported. The document includes disclosures about risks, legal proceedings and financial reporting controls.

The report is not yet overdue. SEC rules generally give large accelerated filers 40 days after a quarter ends to submit their Form 10-Q. Nvidia's quarter ended Oct. 25.

The company's statement about filing later did not explain the timing or attribute it to the reported SEC inquiry.

Its financial commentary also disclosed $2.4 billion in shipments of data-centre Hopper products to China during the quarter. For the following quarter, however, Nvidia's forecast assumes no data-centre compute revenue from China.

The scrutiny comes despite continued rapid growth. Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, more than double the year-earlier figure, and net income of $65.3 billion. It forecast revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, for its fourth fiscal quarter.

Interim Chief Executive Colette Kress, who also remains chief financial officer, said the company's product development plans remained on track.

“Our momentum is real,” she said in the earnings release.