Tamil Nadu CM Vijay fulfilled long-standing wish of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's domestic help by taking a photo with her at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi. Priyanka introduced the woman, who has reportedly worked at her home for 22 years.

A simple selfie turned into a memorable moment at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made the long-standing wish of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's domestic help come true by posing for a photograph with her.

The woman, who has reportedly worked at Priyanka's residence for the past 22 years, is a big fan of the actor-turned-politician. She had long hoped to meet him, speak to him and take a photograph together.

Priyanka helped make that happen when she approached Vijay during the event and introduced the woman to him.

According to reports, Priyanka told Vijay that the woman had been working at her home for 22 years and had a special wish that he could fulfil.

#WATCH | Delhi: Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and other leaders at the launch event of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Vijay responded warmly and asked what he could do to help. Priyanka then explained that the woman was a big fan of his and had always wanted to meet him and take a picture with him.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister readily agreed. He posed for a selfie with her and exchanged pleasantries, turning what could have been an ordinary interaction at the book launch into a special memory for the woman.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in Delhi.

While the event brought together political leaders and guests, the brief exchange between Vijay, Priyanka and her domestic help became a heartwarming moment.

Her wish to meet him and have a photograph together finally came true, thanks to Priyanka's introduction.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay attended the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi as a special guest.

During the event, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi introduced a woman who had been working at her residence for the past 22 years to the Chief Minister. She told him that the woman had a long-standing wish to take a photograph with him.

Accepting her request, Chief Minister Vijay posed for a photograph with the woman and warmly enquired about her well-being.

- Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) November 17, 2026

The incident also offered a lighter moment amid the political and literary conversations surrounding the memoir's launch.

The interaction drew warm reactions on social media, with users appreciating both Vijay's response and Priyanka Gandhi's effort to fulfil the woman's wish.

One user wrote, "Very nice of Vijay to accept her wishes." Another called Vijay "a capable Leader".

A user praised Priyanka's gesture, writing, "Priyanka Gandhi's personal gesture touched heart."

@MahiMishra98 After 22 years of service, it felt wonderful to fulfill his small wish. Priyanka Gandhi's personal gesture touched my heart.

- Miss Soumya (@Miss_Soumya56) November 17, 2026

@VijayFansTrends @TVKVijayHQ A capable Leader

- Ratish Nair (@RatishN70340794) November 18, 2026

Several users highlighted the personal touch behind the brief exchange, particularly the woman's 22 years of service at Priyanka's residence.