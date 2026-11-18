MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOX Shocks and Method Race Wheels contribute to overall victory, championship titles, and dominant podium performances across world-class off-road racing

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the“Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of performance-defining products, is celebrating another milestone in off-road racing as its FOX Shocks and Method Race Wheels brands helped power Bryce Menzies and Andy McMillin to overall victory at the 2026 SCORE Baja 1000. The win marks FOX's seventh consecutive overall victory at the legendary race and caps a season in which FOX-equipped athletes swept all four SCORE International events.

Competing in the No. 7 Mason Motorsports all-wheel-drive Trophy Truck, Menzies and McMillin secured the overall win, marking back-to-back Baja 1000 titles for Menzies and reinforcing the longstanding presence of FOX and Method Race Wheels at the forefront of off-road motorsports.

Method Race Wheels, the Official Wheel of SCORE International, also delivered an impressive showing, with Method-equipped athletes securing 12 podium finishes and three of the top five overall positions. Its patented Bead Grip® Technology continues to support leading factory racing programs, including Polaris RZR Factory Racing and Ford Racing, while bringing race-proven performance to everyday off-road enthusiasts. Ford Racing also secured a Stock Mid class victory with its Ford Bronco Raptor equipped with FOX Live Valve shock technology.

In the UTV category, FOX celebrated its ninth consecutive Baja 1000 overall victory. FOX and Method Race Wheels joined Polaris RZR Factory Racing in sweeping the UTV podium, with all three factory vehicles running Method's Bead Grip® wheels. FOX Live Valve-equipped vehicles also claimed the top five UTV finishing positions, demonstrating the performance of Fox Factory's technologies in demanding off-road conditions.

Across the 2026 SCORE International season, FOX-equipped athletes secured overall victories at all four events, placed two vehicles on the overall podium at every race, and swept the top three UTV finishing positions throughout the series.

"These achievements reflect the extraordinary talent and determination of our racing partners, together with the dedication and expertise of the teams behind our FOX and Method Race Wheels brands," said Doug Grimm, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Motorsports is fundamental to who we are at Fox Factory. It pushes us to continually advance engineering, innovation, and performance, and the lessons learned in competition help shape the products we bring to our customers."

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Method Race Wheels, and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers. The Company also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

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