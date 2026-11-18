MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly limited-edition drops and creator-designed power banks, available only at Mophie.com, put design first in a category built on the spec sheet

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie®, the mobile power brand known for design-led charging, today launched two programs built on a simple idea: The power bank you carry should reflect your style as much as the clothes you wear. Mophie LMTD introduces four new limited-edition designs every week, while Mophie CREATORS pairs the brand with musicians, artists, athletes, and creators on signature designs, beginning in early December. Available exclusively at Mophie.com, the programs turn an everyday charging essential into a canvass for self-expression.

The things people carry every day say something about who they are. Mophie LMTD and Mophie CREATORS make the power bank one more way to show it, with original designs that change every week and signature pieces made with the artists and creators people already follow. Both programs build on Mophie's design-led approach to charging, giving customers a way to carry power that reflects their own style.

"Mophie has become the word a lot of people use for charging, and that comes from making some of the most distinct, well-made power you can carry," said Brian Oleksa, chief marketing officer at Mophie. "LMTD and CREATORS give our customers something no one else has: a new design every week, and power banks designed by voices they already know."

Mophie LMTD: Bold by design. Limited by nature.

Mophie LMTD borrows the release model of sneaker and hype culture. Each week, four new designs go live on Mophie.com, ranging from bold stripes and optical illusions to animal prints and abstract art. The designs are available for one week only, then they're retired for good. No restocks. When they're gone, they're gone. Mophie LMTD is available now exclusively at Mophie.com/pages/LMTD, with new designs dropping every Monday at 11 a.m. ET starting Nov. 23.

Mophie CREATORS: Signature designs from the people culture follows.

Mophie CREATORS brings musicians, artists, athletes, and creators onto the brand's canvas. Each creator shapes a signature power bank from scratch, choosing the colors, the details, and the story it tells, and fans collect a power bank that connects them to the people shaping culture. Mophie engineers and builds every design to the same standard as its full product line. Mophie CREATORS designs will drop in early December at Mophie.com/pages/CREATORS, and the launch roster includes:



Pretty Done: Las Vegas muralist who paints freestyle, with no sketch and no plan. His line work covers walls across the city, from the downtown mural at 7th and Carson to Caesars Palace and the Cosmopolitan.

Jay Mac Customs: Queens-born and -raised artist Jerome "Jay Mac" McCroy, whose hand-cut, resin-finished wall art draws on New York sports, hip-hop and graffiti. His design is a take on the three-finger celebration Jalen Brunson made famous during the Knicks' 2026 championship run.

Tim Montana: Butte, Montana-raised rock singer-songwriter and frontman of Tim Montana and the Shrednecks, whose latest single, "Brown Sugar," features Billy F Gibbons and Slash.

Dee Jay Silver: RCA Nashville recording artist, DJ and producer who blends country with electronic and hip-hop, and has toured with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. Nijel Murray: Content creator who shares the style, workouts, money habits, and mindset behind his motto, MORE WINS, with his followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.



Mophie plans to add new creators to the program in 2027.

“As a touring musician, entrepreneur, and father of four, saying I'm always on the run is an understatement,” said Tim Montana.“My life and business run off my phone and my phone stays in the game with Mophie! I'm super excited to partner with Mophie's Creator program and offer my people some rock n' roll artwork for those always on the run.”

Built to go anywhere

Every LMTD and CREATORS design is featured on the Mophie Powerstation Plus Signature Series, with a soft-touch, metallic finish and integrated cables, so there's nothing extra to carry. Each design comes in two sizes: 5K, which contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery (MSRP $64.95), and 10K, which contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery (MSRP $79.95). The products include a two-year manufacturer's warranty.1

1Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See Mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Mophie developed the original Juice Pack® and continues to innovate across wireless charging, portable power, cables, and wall adapters, with products recognized for their style and engineered for performance. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow Mophie on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Mophie

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

...

Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at