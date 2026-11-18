MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A study commissioned by Staffbase revealed that only 23% of frontline workers feel supported by the information and digital tools available to them to carry out their duties

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican governments and companies are making significant investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. According to Staffbase, a company specializing in employee experience, much of the return on investment depends on whether that technology reaches non-desk-based staff, such as airline crew members, hotel supervisors, store managers, or warehouse team leaders on the job.

The big question is: What happens if digitization efforts don't reach front-line workers? In a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Staffbase, 48% of the frontline workers and managers surveyed stated that information gaps reduced productivity or operational efficiency; while 44% noted that this increases the risk of making mistakes or missing deadlines, and 43% indicated that it slowed down decision-making. Only 23% felt fully supported by the information and tools available to them to do their jobs.

This accurately describes the reality in Mexico, given that economic growth and nearshoring are focused on sectors where front-line staff play a more significant role. Strategic industries such as automotive and aerospace manufacturing, freight transportation, last-mile logistics, retail, and tourism account for the majority of the country's workforce. Much of this work does not take place in front of a corporate screen, but rather in production plants, distribution centers, stores, and hotels, carried out by teams spread across multiple shifts, locations, and industrial facilities.

“That makes adoption the real test, it's one thing to launch a platform at headquarters, but it's quite another to ensure that a flight attendant or store manager, just minutes before starting their shift, can find what they need and trust that it's accurate to streamline processes, minimize errors, and optimize productivity,” said Gonzalo Rojo, Regional Leader, LATAM, at Staffbase.

However, getting the right information to these teams is harder than it seems. In the study, more than half of the respondents received news and critical information from the company through six or more channels. 35% encountered contradictory, outdated, or unclear information several times a week or more. Furthermore, 42% said they asked coworkers or their managers for clarification when information was missing or unclear. When systems don't communicate with each other, employees end up doing it themselves. The stakes are even higher when the information is urgent. A safety notice or a food safety alert must reach all employees at the same time, in language they can understand.

83% of respondents said that a single app that brought together work activities and information would have a significant impact on their ability to do their jobs. Staffbase describes this gap as the“final step” between enterprise technology and the employee; the idea is for organizations to consolidate as much as possible and connect the rest, without replacing the systems they already rely on, so that communication, reliable information, and day-to-day tasks reach all employees in one place.

Alaska Air Group, for example, uses Staffbase to give more than 30,000 employees a single front door to the information and tools they need, from flight attendants and pilots who rarely work at a computer to maintenance crews and back-office staff, with content targeted by role and location. 99.5% of employees adopted the app in its first year. In manufacturing, MAN Truck & Bus uses Staffbase to reach its 40,000-plus employees across nine factories on three continents, including production workers without a desk workstation. 71% of its employees worldwide are registered, and the app and intranet now carry 99% identical content, so employees find the same information in one place whichever way they reach it.

In this regard, 47% of respondents indicated that AI-powered responses and guidance are among the top three capabilities they want, and 46% prioritized having a single place from which to view tasks and next steps. The study also reveals that employees' use of AI is spread across various tools, leading to the emergence of“shadow AI” and posing risks to cybersecurity, privacy, and governance. In other words, AI can handle the final leg of the process, provided it is based on the right information; furthermore, a digital assistant is only as reliable as the company data on which it relies, which must be accurate, up-to-date, and well-managed.

For organizations planning their programs for 2027, Staffbase recommends designing with the hardest-to-reach employees in mind, vetting the knowledge on which the AI will be based before implementation, and planning for adoption from day one, with practical support for rollout and service delivery in local languages.

“Soon, more front-line employees will turn to an AI assistant before consulting their manager,” Rojo said.“If the content it's based on is outdated or contradictory, AI can give people the wrong answer more quickly. So companies are building the infrastructure, but that investment won't reach employees on its own. Organizations that get this right will ensure that front-line staff can find the correct answer, trust it, and act on it.”

The full study is available at .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the AI-powered employee experience software designed to scale with an organization's needs, from focused communications to a superapp or enterprise intranet. From headquarters to the frontline, people use Staffbase to stay informed, find answers they can trust and complete everyday tasks. By combining its own content and workflows with the systems companies already use, Staffbase bridges the last mile from a complex digital workplace to a simple, relevant employee experience.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus and Whataburger, use Staffbase to reach their people and turn business priorities into employee action. That means faster change adoption, stronger compliance and more consistent operations across sites, shifts and teams.

Staffbase was named a Leader in the first-ever 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Frontline Worker Communications Applications and, for the fourth consecutive year, in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions. The company is recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. Staffbase is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

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