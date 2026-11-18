MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-specialty outpatient facility on South Lamar has four operating rooms for plastic and cosmetic, breast, and facial surgery, and is organized around a coordinated approach to surgical preparation and recovery.

Austin, TX, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARP Surgery Center, a purpose-built multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center, is now operating at 4544 S Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas. The center has four operating rooms and was designed as a dedicated outpatient surgical facility for plastic and cosmetic surgery, breast surgery and facial surgery. The first case at the center was performed on June 23, 2026.







SHARP Surgery Center on South Lamar in Austin, Texas

SHARP Surgery Center was built by the team behind the SHARP Method (Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program), created by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Whitfield, to support its work with the method. The SHARP Method, published in book form in September 2024, brings individualized assessment, surgical preparation and recovery support into one coordinated plan. A dedicated ambulatory surgery center built around that approach strengthens the team's commitment to improving the experience for both patients and providers.

A facility designed around the surgical day

SHARP Surgery Center's layout follows the sequence of a surgical day. Patients and caregivers move from the lobby and reception area into a preoperative area, then to the operating suites and a dedicated postoperative recovery area. A central nurse station and operating corridors connect the clinical spaces. The center has published a virtual walkthrough and photos of each area on its website.

Scheduled patients and caregivers can find surgery-day information on preparation, arrival, support persons and recovery on the center's patient information page. Each patient's surgeon and care team remain the source for procedure-specific medical instructions.

Open to surgeons and practice teams

As a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center, SHARP Surgery Center works with surgeons and practice teams. Surgeons interested in operating at the center can start with a conversation about case fit, followed by credentialing and onboarding, operating-day planning and a private facility tour covering the arrival, preoperative, operating and recovery areas. Scheduling, communication and case coordination are agreed before any cases are placed.

The center lists plastic and cosmetic, breast and facial surgery as its core specialties, with additional specialties considered by inquiry. Surgeons can review the specialties and case fit and request a tour through the For Surgeons page.

Ambulatory surgery centers give patients an outpatient setting for procedures that do not require a hospital stay. At SHARP Surgery Center, that setting is organized around the preparation and recovery principles of the SHARP Method, so the facility and the care plan follow the same approach.

More information about SHARP Surgery Center is available at sharpsurgerycenter.com.

About SHARP Surgery Center

SHARP Surgery Center is a purpose-built, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center on South Lamar in Austin, Texas, with four operating rooms serving plastic and cosmetic, breast, and facial surgery. The center was built in support of the SHARP Method (Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program) developed by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Whitfield, and offers surgeons and practice teams credentialing, onboarding and operating-day planning.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Robert

drrob [at] drrobertwhitfield.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: